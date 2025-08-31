PIC: Arkansas HC John Calipari welcomes former Razorback star Anthony Black at practice 

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black visited his former collegiate team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, on Saturday, and was greeted by coach John Calipari. Black stopped by to observe the team's practice and met the coaching staff and current players.Calipari was excited to welcome Black and shared his appreciation on social media for the visit. He added a picture of himself with Black at the Razorbacks' facility on X (formerly called Twitter).&quot;Great having former Razorback and @OrlandoMagic guard @AnthonyBlack24_ at practice today! Thanks for stopping by AB!,&quot; Calipari wrote.Black also took the opportunity to attend the Razorbacks' football season opener against Alabama A&amp;M at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The university presented him to the home crowd during a break as he came onto the field.The Texas native played one season for Arkansas before declaring for the NBA draft. However, he didn't play under John Calipari, who arrived in Fayetteville last season.Black led the Razorbacks to the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness, averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He was selected as the sixth pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Magic.Daniel Fair, a HawgBeat writer covering Arkansas athletics, tweeted that Black's campus visit was likely not a coincidence, given that coach Calipari was also hosting a five-star prospect that same weekend, suggesting a strategic recruitment effort.John Calipari says revenue imbalance may force programs to cut sportsJohn Calipari has been coaching college basketball for over three decades. Throughout his illustrious career, he has witnessed first-hand the evolving financial landscape of athletics.During his interview with David Samson on the Nothing Personal podcast last week, Calipari shed light on the increasing disparities in revenue distribution among college programs.&quot;There are schools that have more revshare money than we do,&quot; Calipari said (6:15). &quot;There's a school in our league that has over double what we have in the SEC ... There's some schools that are making almost triple what we today. So, I'm saying, let's get that in control.&quot;If you don't, you're going to have to cut sports. Do you really want to see two leagues — 50 schools, 60 schools — come together and say, 'We're just doing our own thing?' Do you want to see that? Do you want to wipe out all those mid-major programs that go into the NCAA tournament and do well?&quot;John Calipari added that the cuts could extend beyond minor sports, potentially impacting major programs if these financial disparities aren't addressed. He suggested that the government may need to intervene if the athletic programs cannot agree on a solution.