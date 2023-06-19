NBA Mock Draft 2023 (19th June): Latest projections for top 50 players

With the 2023 NBA Draft less than a week away, teams around the league will be finalizing their big boards and preparing to welcome some new faces into their franchise. With 58 picks spread over two rounds (two picks were forfeited), there will be plenty of opportunities for teams to find new role players or perhaps even superstars.

However, being drafted is where the hard work will begin for these 58 hopefuls, as staying in the NBA, and carving out a role for themselves, will be the next major hurdle. Nevertheless, let's take a look at where each player could potentially land on draft night.

2023 top-50 mock draft

#1 San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama

#2 Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller

#3 Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson

#4 Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore

#5 Detroit Pistons - Amen Thompson

#6 Orlando Magic - Jalen Hood-Schifino

#7 Indiana Pacers - Taylor Hendricks

#8 Washington Wizards - Ausar Thompson

#9 Utah Jazz - Anthony Black

#10 Dallas Mavericks - Jarace Walker

#11 Orlando Magic - Gradey Dick

#12 OKC Thunder - Dereck Lively II

#13 Toronto Raptors - Cason Wallace

#14 New Orleans Pelicans - Jett Howard

#15 Atlanta Hawks -Bilal Coulibaly

#16 Utah Jazz - Kobe Bufkin

#17 LA Lakers - Noah Clowney

#18 Miami Heat - Rayan Rupert

#19 Golden State Warriors - Jamie Jaquez Jr.

#20 Houston Rockets - Jordan Hawkins

#21 Brooklyn Nets - Nick Smith. Jr

#22 Brooklyn Nets - Keyonte George

#23 Portland Trail Blazers - Kris Murray

#24 Sacramento Kings - Brandin Podziemski

#25 Memphis Grizzlies - James Nnaji

#26 Indiana Pacers - Ben Sheppard

#27 Charlotte Hornets - Leonard Miller

#28 Utah Jazz - Marcus Sasser

#29 Indiana Pacers - Olivier-Maxence Prosper

#30 LA Clippers - Maxwell Lewis

#31 Detroit Pistons - Dariq Whitehead

#32 Indiana Pacers - Andre Jackson Jr.

#33 San Antonio Spurs - Gregory Jackson II

#34 Charlotte Hornets - Brice Sensabaugh

#35 Boston Celtics - Kobe Brown

#36 Orlando Magic - Jordan Walsh

#37 OKC Thunder - Sidy Cissoko

#38 Sacramento Kings - Trayce Jackson-Davis

#39 Charlotte Hornets - Colby Jones

#40 Denver Nuggets - Julian Phillips

#41 Charlotte Hornets - Ricky Council IV

#42 Washington Wizards - Terquavion Smith

#43 Portland Trail Blazers - Mike Miles Jr.

#44 San Antonio Spurs - Julian Strawther

#45 Memphis Grizzlies - Amari Bailey

#46 Atlanta Hawks - Tristan Vukcevic

#47 LA Lakers - Toumani Camara

#48 LA Clippers - Oscar Tshiebwe

#49 Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Wilson

#50 OKC Thunder - Emoni Bates

