"Played 3 games for no reason" Alabama fans taunt age-old rival Auburn for snagging the no. 4 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament

It's Selection Sunday, and all the seeds are out. Meanwhile, Alabama and Auburn, the old-age rivals, were among the teams that caught attention after the announcement of their seeding.

The announcement baffled 12th-ranked Auburn's fans and coaches when they were given a No. 4 seed even after having a three-game win streak and having secured the SEC Tournament title in a 27-7 season. However, 19th-ranked Alabama (21-11) secured a No. 4 seed as well.

Alabama fans took no time in seizing the opportunity to taunt Auburn. One fan tweeted:

"Auburn just played 3 games for no reason. Alabama is the same seed and has better draw."

Auburn will face No. 13 seed Yale in the first round, and that will be 2,500 miles away in Spokane, Washington. If they win, they'll face the winner of No. 5 seed San Diego State and No. 12 seed UAB back home in the Round of 32.

Alabama will face No. 5 seed Charleston in the first round in Spokane, Washington, as well. If they win, they'll face the winner of the game between No. 5 seed Saint Mary, ranked 21st, and No. 12 seed Grand Canyon (29-4).

Here are other fan reactions.

"Auburn, Alabama and UAB are all in Spokane, Washington. Are they trying to start a war?"

"Did Auburn get screwed... yes, wanna know how to prevent that? Play an actual out of conference schedule."

"Same seed as Auburn. HAHAHAHAHA. In a better region."

"Greg Byrne doing work for the tide baby."

"Karma for lucking into bham last year."

"Auburn in UConn's region HAHAHAH."

"I won't stay silent any longer. I am sick and tired of the NCAA punishing the Auburn Tigers and protecting Alabama t all costs. Absolutely disgusting and a joke."

"Aubur, UAB and Alabama all having to go play in Spokane, WA is some wild work by the NCAA committee."

"Unfortunately, it's quite ecident that branding matters in NCAA. Alabama is a way more powerful institution than Auburn."

"Wonder if the NCAA isgoing to make Alabama, Auburn and UAB all fly to Spokane together."

"Tennessee loses in their first game and get a 2 seed, Kentucky loses in their first game and gets a 3 seed, Alabama loses their first game and gets a 4 seed. Make it make sense NCAA."

"we got screwed. But still a Champion."

"And you're surprised?"

"Moral victory."

Auburn and Alabama Rivalry: The Iron Bowl

The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama is known as the Iron Bowl in football.

The rivalry dates to 1924, and these two have faced each other 168 times, with Alabama leading 101-67. Their game on Feb. 23, 2023, was featured as "College GameDay" game of the week as Alabama beat Auburn 77-69.