Police officers and security arrive on the scene as fight breaks out during Saint Louis vs VCU CBB game

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 25 Quinnipiac at Saint Louis - Source: Getty
Saint Louis faced the VCU Rams in a rematch of a Jan. 14 Atlantic 10 matchup at Chaifetz Arena on Tuesday. Late in the game, with the Billikens up 69-63, an altercation broke out among fans behind the VCU bench.

The home team was closing in on a revenge win over the Rams, who had defeated them 62-78 earlier. With 1:14 remaining on the clock, VCU's senior guard Max Shulga had just knocked down a 3-pointer to bring the Rams within six points. But the game was soon halted as a camera captured the brawl unfolding.

Watch the video here:

Security personnel and local police officers rushed to the scene to quell the disturbance. It was unclear what sparked the confrontation between the fans, but the delay lasted around 10 minutes as the situation was brought under control.

Despite the chaotic interruption, Saint Louis (13-8) was able to hold on for a 79-68 victory, handing VCU its second Atlantic 10 loss this season. Foul trouble did not help the Rams' game, as three players, Shulga, Phillip Russell and Zeb Jackson, fouled out. The teams are tied for second place in the conference standings but the Rams have an edge with a 16-5 overall record.

Fans on the internet troll the Atlantic 10 conference after the brawl at Saint Louis

Many fans on social media mocked the Atlantic 10 conference after the fight that broke out during the Saint Louis vs. VCU game.

"Average night in the A10," one fan wrote.
"The A10 is just trying to be noticed at this point, paid actors," a user commented.
"The A10 being a one bid league this year is stressing people out," one person tweeted.
"This would never happen in the @NorthwestConf," another wrot.

Some fans talked about the excitement that these incidents bring to the game.

"Does the A10 have the most dawg in it of all the conferences?" another fan added.
"Will never quit this league," a user joked.
"A10 is must watch TV," one more chimed in.

The fight overshadowed otherwise an intense game between two of the top teams in the Atlantic 10 this season.

The Billikens, under first-year coach Josh Schertz, have emerged as a surprise contender in the conference. They finished second from the bottom in the standings last season with a 5-13 league record. Schertz has turned things around quickly and Saint Louis is 13-8 overall and 6-2 in A-10 play.

Edited by Ruth John S
