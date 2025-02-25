"Post defense is not for p*ss**s": CU's Tad Boyle makes no-holds-barred statement about defending against Kansas' Hunter Dickinson 

Colorado's coach Tad Boyle gave an unfiltered take on defending Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson on Monday. His statement came after the Jayhawks handed the Buffaloes a 71-64 loss, their 17th defeat of the season. KU's win was led by the super-senior big who posted 32 points and 13 rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

It was a season-high outing for Dickinson, who achieved the feat on 13 of 18 shooting (72.2%). Boyle spoke about the challenge of guarding a talented center like Dickinson in his post-game comments.

"You got to move your feet and play smart," he said. "I mean look, post defense is not for, it's not for p*ss**s, it's for men. You got to be a grown man to play post-defense on Hunter Dickinson."

Colorado had difficulty containing Bill Self's big from the get-go. He won the tip-off, scored Kansas' first points and delivered a double-double performance. Another recurring instance of the Buffaloes' struggles came to the fore as they allowed Dickinson to get to the charity stripe regularly.

Sophomore Bangot Dak was assigned to guard coach Self's big but gave away four fouls. Tad Boyle's zone defense also could not limit the center as Dickinson saw 10 total trips to the free-throw line, his second-highest this season.

Bill Self speaks about Hunter Dickinson's performance

Bill Self praised Hunter Dickinson in his post-game press conference, saying that the center not only helped the team get off to a solid start but also prevented Colorado from exerting more dominance with their rebounding.

"I thought he was the player in the game obviously and he was terrific, he got us off to a great start," he said. "If weren't for Hunter we would have been annihilated on the glass. But he was great, he played like an All-American tonight."

Despite Dickinson's best game of the season, Tad Boyle's squad outrebounded Kansas 46-31. They crashed the board throughout the contest, outsmarting the Jayhawks with 13 additional offensive rebounds.

