"Put the same intensity into next season": Hoops fans react to South Carolina star Tessa Johnson flaunting glamorous looks on TikTok

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson garnered attention for her glamorous looks in her newest TikTok post. The video has already garnered over 2,700 likes and numerous comments.&quot;don’t mind the shoes :),&quot; she wrote.View on TikTokIn the five-second clip, Johnson looked sleek in a sleeveless, black, ankle-length dress. It was paired with black slide sandals. She flaunted her outfit, slowly walking and lip-syncing to the song &quot;Angel Numbers/Ten Toes&quot; by Chris Brown.Fans flooded the comments sections, expressing admiration for her style. Here are some of the reactions:&quot;can we have a moment for this beauty???&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Put the same intensity into next season. Yall were lacking and it cost you big time,&quot; a fan said, giving unsolicited advice.&quot;Looking good Tessa ❤️,&quot; another added.&quot;Best of the best. Good luck this season. Go Cocks,&quot; a user commented.&quot;love you tease shoot the lights out this season I know you will,&quot; one comment read.&quot;Pretty young lady who can ball!🏀🏀🏀,&quot; another chimed in.Fan comments on TikTok (@tessajohnsonnnn/IG)Tessa Johnson put up 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Gamecocks last season. She was a key contributor to the team’s success.Johnson scored 14 points against Texas in the SEC Tournament final and recorded 10 points and three rebounds in the NCAA national championship game. South Carolina lost the final to UConn, led by Paige Bueckers.ALSO READ: South Carolina hooper Tessa Johnson &amp; Michigan transfer Zachary Davis twin in black outfits in latest TikTokTessa Johnson and South Carolina prepare for tough SEC conference matchupsTessa Johnson will aim to build upon her strong sophomore season as she prepares for her third season under Dawn Staley. This upcoming season presents an opportunity for Johnson to refine her offensive repertoire as South Carolina navigates the rigorous SEC landscape.The Gamecocks revealed their full SEC slate for the 2025-26 season last week, featuring formidable matchups against powerhouses like LSU, Texas and Kentucky. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey will begin their conference play at home against Alabama on Jan. 2. South Carolina will then host Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Conversely, key away games include trips to Oklahoma, LSU and Kentucky.