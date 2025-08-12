  • home icon
  "Put the same intensity into next season": Hoops fans react to South Carolina star Tessa Johnson flaunting glamorous looks on TikTok

"Put the same intensity into next season": Hoops fans react to South Carolina star Tessa Johnson flaunting glamorous looks on TikTok

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 12, 2025 05:17 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn
South Carolina star Tessa Johnson - Source: Imagn

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson garnered attention for her glamorous looks in her newest TikTok post. The video has already garnered over 2,700 likes and numerous comments.

"don’t mind the shoes :)," she wrote.
In the five-second clip, Johnson looked sleek in a sleeveless, black, ankle-length dress. It was paired with black slide sandals. She flaunted her outfit, slowly walking and lip-syncing to the song "Angel Numbers/Ten Toes" by Chris Brown.

Fans flooded the comments sections, expressing admiration for her style. Here are some of the reactions:

"can we have a moment for this beauty???" one fan wrote.
"Put the same intensity into next season. Yall were lacking and it cost you big time," a fan said, giving unsolicited advice.
"Looking good Tessa ❤️," another added.
"Best of the best. Good luck this season. Go Cocks," a user commented.
"love you tease shoot the lights out this season I know you will," one comment read.
"Pretty young lady who can ball!🏀🏀🏀," another chimed in.
Tessa Johnson put up 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the Gamecocks last season. She was a key contributor to the team’s success.

Johnson scored 14 points against Texas in the SEC Tournament final and recorded 10 points and three rebounds in the NCAA national championship game. South Carolina lost the final to UConn, led by Paige Bueckers.

ALSO READ: South Carolina hooper Tessa Johnson & Michigan transfer Zachary Davis twin in black outfits in latest TikTok

Tessa Johnson and South Carolina prepare for tough SEC conference matchups

Tessa Johnson will aim to build upon her strong sophomore season as she prepares for her third season under Dawn Staley. This upcoming season presents an opportunity for Johnson to refine her offensive repertoire as South Carolina navigates the rigorous SEC landscape.

The Gamecocks revealed their full SEC slate for the 2025-26 season last week, featuring formidable matchups against powerhouses like LSU, Texas and Kentucky.

They will begin their conference play at home against Alabama on Jan. 2. South Carolina will then host Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Conversely, key away games include trips to Oklahoma, LSU and Kentucky.

Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
