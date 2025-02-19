"Put some respect on her name": Fans get fired up as UConn's Azzi Fudd collects multiple accolades in single week

Fans are rallying behind UConn senior Azzi Fudd after she swept the Naismith Trophy and USBWA Player of the Week honors following back-to-back high-scoring outings.

The sharpshooter opened the week with a career-high 34 points against St. John's, leading the Huskies to a 78-40 victory. She followed that with another dominant showing in UConn’s biggest game of the season, a matchup against the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

Fudd scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds, helping Geno Auriemma’s team secure an 87-58 win. She shot a combined 24-of-44 overall and 14-of-24 from 3-point range over both games. On Monday, she also earned Big East Player of the Week honors.

Below are some reactions to Azzi Fudd's string of awards:

"Put some respect on her name," another commented.

"She deserves all the accolades for her performance the last threeagames keep it up," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in:

"We are finally seeing the real Azzi…," one commented.

"Can Azzi please come back next year? I feel like we as fans have been cheated out of at least a full year of seeing her at full strength!" another wrote.

"Congrats Azzi. I love seeing the confidence and versatility. Beautiful shooting as always and unstoppable off the dribble," another fan commented.

Azzi Fudd talks about her shooting against South Carolina

Like Paige Bueckers, who shot just 3-of-12 against the defending champions, Azzi Fudd also struggled early. She shot 2-of-10 in the first half, scoring five points on 20% shooting.

However, she turned things around in the third quarter, coinciding with South Carolina’s comeback attempt. Fudd made 7 of 9 shots, scoring 18 of UConn’s 25 points in the period. The rest of the team went just 1-of-8 from the floor.

Despite her second-half surge, Fudd admitted she didn’t feel confident heading into the break.

"I missed all my shots when we came out at halftime when I was shooting," she said. "So, either they were all gonna go in, or I was gonna miss all of them."

The Huskies will continue their road trip with matchups against Seton Hall on Wednesday and Butler on Saturday.

