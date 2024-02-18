Raegan Beers injury: What happened to Oregon State forward? 

The Beavers secured a thrilling 79-77 victory over the UCLA Bruins. However, Raegan Beers encountered a harrowing moment during Friday night's clash.

In the early stages of the second quarter, Raegan Beers endured a distressing blow to the face from UCLA guard Kiki Rice, leaving her bloodied and in tears on the baseline.

Quickly helped by the coaches, Beers left the game, trying hard to stop the blood flow with towels. The game witnessed 19 personal fouls, of which 12 occurred only in the wild second quarter.

OSU's head coach, Scott Rueck described that frantic period as "bizarre." He was sad about the team's early tension but hoped for a better second half.

"I thought we were tight to start the game and settled in towards the end of the first quarters and then the second quarter was about the most bizarre quarter you could possibly imagine. I don't know what that was," Rueck said post-game

Raegan Beers contributed two points before leaving the game. Meanwhile, Rice incurred a technical foul for the elbow incident.

Talia von Oelhoffen seals thrilling victory over UCLA despite Raegan Beers' injury

In a thrilling showdown between No. 11 Oregon State and No. 9 UCLA, Talia von Oelhoffen's last-second heroics secured a 79-77 victory for the Beavers (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12), extending their winning streak to six games.

Talia von Oelhoffen emerged as the hero, nailing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Beavers their sixth straight victory. Von Oelhoffen's late-game heroics included scoring 18 of her 22 points in the second half, as well as a clutch driving layup with 00:02 left.

Meanwhile, Timea Gardiner contributed a career-high 21 points for the Beavers. Despite UCLA's Lauren Betts' impressive 24-point performance, including a go-ahead jumper with 1.1 seconds left, the Bruins fell short.

UCLA coach Cori Close lamented the defensive lapse that allowed von Oelhoffen's game-winning shot, emphasizing the need for crucial stops.

"We overcorrected and that's how Talia got that open 3 with 1 second left. We have to get that stop with one second left and we were not able to do it," Close said

Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck expressed pride in his team's resilience. Reflecting on the intense matchup, Rueck said:

"Who would ever count this team out now? I just couldn't be more proud of them. Tonight was just pure fun. That's as good as it gets tonight."

Oregon State's victory was tempered by the absence of Raegan Beers. The resilient Beavers rallied without their leading scorer, showcasing their depth in a thrilling contest.