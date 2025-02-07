Raven Johnson stats: How did the South Carolina star perform vs Georgia (Feb. 6)

Raven Johnson stuck to her role, helping South Carolina blow out Georgia 74-42 on Thursday at the Stegeman Coliseum. The star guard scored three points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes (her lowest in 2025) of action.

For Johnson, it was not even one of her decent outings this season. She struggled heavily from the floor, making only 1 of 5 shots from the floor. Her only bucket was a 3-pointer, which came in the opening minutes of the game.

Johnson then helped the squad take control of the momentum. She was constantly crashing the board and looking for open teammates in the first quarter.

Raven Johnson grabbed half of her rebounds, helped Te-Hina Paopao get her first points off a 3-pointer and dimed a cutting Joyce Edwards in the final minutes to give USC an 18-9 first-quarter lead.

There onwards, the Gamecocks did not necessarily demand production out of Johnson as it led by double digits for the majority of the contest. Johnson also grabbed two offensive boards, maintaining constant impact on the floor.

South Carolina was led by MiLaysia Fulwiley's 13 points and Tessa Johnson's 12 points off the bench. Chloe Kitts took care of paint production with 11 points and seven rebounds. None of the Georgia Lady Bulldogs touched double-digit production.

Dawn Staley wants Raven Johnson to alter her offensive approach

During the 2024 SEC media days, Dawn Staley commented on Raven Johnson's team-first attitude. However, in order for the guard to reach another level, she wanted her to become more selfish when it comes to scoring.

According to Staley, it would not allow her to showcase her wide array of skills and solidify herself as a true point guard but also keep the opposition on its feet.

"I think Raven needs to be a little more selfish and take some more shots,” Staley said (at 4:10).

"If you look at Raven, she is very, very, very unselfish. So, she would much rather pass the basketball and sometimes when you get in as a point guard, you get in the mode of that. You miss out on some scoring opportunities just to keep the defense honest. So that is the next step for her."

Raven Johnson, eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, is averaging 5.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season.

