By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 15, 2025 17:01 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
South Carolina's Dawn Staley (Credits: Imagn)

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina recently traded the court for the sand, engaging in a beach volleyball session that left fans buzzing on social media. On Friday, the Gamecocks’ official Instagram account shared images of the players diving, leaping and laughing as they hit what looked like a medicine ball over the net.

The Gamecocks seemed to be preparing for next season as the post drew praise from fans. Staley, who secured her 600th career win on Feb. 22, 2024, turned South Carolina into a dominant force as she guided the Gamecocks to a perfect 38–0 record that season. The record led to their third national title as Staley secured her a fourth Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

“Beach volleyball ... but make it Final Four Friday 💪💪💪,” the caption read.
Raven Johnson's photo in action drew praise from fans for her intensity and athleticism in the comments section.

“Raven looks amazing. I mean, they all do, but Raven out there working!” a fan said.
“Nice putting in work and having fun doing it,” another fan said.

Beyond Dawn Staley’s college success, her résumé included an impressive run with USA Basketball. Appointed as coach of the national women’s team in March 2017, she led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, winning all six games and extending her record to 45–0 at the time.

She also coached the Team USA squad to gold at the 2018 World Cup in Spain and captured FIBA AmeriCup titles in 2019 and 2021. Other fans continued to express their excitement at the workout and were impressed with the unusual workout setup.

“Wait, are they playing volleyball with a medicine ball????” a fan said.
“Everyone looks great and fitted. Spurs up!” one fan said.
“Awesome,” another fan said.
Fans get ecstatic as Dawn Staley's squad enjoys beach volleyball workout - Image source: Instagram/gamecockwbb
For the Gamecocks, the workout seemed like another brick in the foundation of a championship mindset. With the season ahead, fans seemed optimistic about the work needed.

Dawn Staley opens up to Michelle Obama about revenue sharing challenges in college sports

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley recently gave her candid take on revenue sharing in college athletics during Wednesday's episode of former First Lady Michelle Obama's podcast. The conversation that was shared on Wednesday touched on locker room dynamics and recruiting battles in the new era of athlete compensation.

Under the terms of the recent House settlement, schools could now pay athletes up to $20.5 million annually starting from July 1, in addition to the money players earned through NIL deals. Dawn Staley said that her players were required to sign NDAs regarding their pay. Obama agreed that players did not need to know each other’s earnings but Staley acknowledged that keeping those details private could be difficult.

“Some of them get disgruntled and maybe transfer and just say what ‘I was making’ and it can stir the pot,” Staley said. “I’m very honest with them. I’ll tell them why they get paid a certain amount and I’ll explain it.”
When asked how revenue sharing had affected the locker room, Staley said, “Knock on wood, it hasn’t.” She emphasized that she handled most of the financial conversations and sometimes led to dealing directly with agents to avoid unnecessary friction. Staley noted that when players shared an agent, the chances of them learning a teammate’s pay increased.

While South Carolina was reported not to have disclosed its exact revenue distribution plan, Staley noted that the estimated $20 million per school primarily benefited football and men’s basketball, with women’s basketball and other Olympic sports receiving a smaller share.

Victor Isikhueme

