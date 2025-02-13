"Reasonable glaze," "That’s a lil wild": College hoops fans react to Kentucky freshman Trent Noah's untouched high school locker

Kentucky Sports Radio shared an Instagram post on Wednesday showing Wildcats freshman forward Trent Noah's old high school locker. The Harlan County High School locker still contains several pairs of Noah's basketball shoes and miscellaneous pieces of clothing. The locker hasn't been touched since Noah left.

"Here in Harlan County, he's the GOAT," the caption read.

Trending

College basketball fans shared their thoughts on the Class of 2024 recruit's abandoned locker. Some said the locker remaining untouched was "wild" or that it was "glazing":

"That's a lil wild😂🔥"

A comment says that Trent Noah's untouched locker is wild

"Reasonable glaze"

Another user says the hype around Noah is reasonable

Some seemed to think the preservation of the locker and its contents was cool:

"🔥"

"Sure liked them pg 6s!"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

IG users share positive sentiments about Noah's locker

Another comment suggested what Noah's high school should do with his locker:

"Would be super cool of the school to frame the locker."

An IG user suggests Noah's high school should frame his locker

Trent Noah's freshman season at Kentucky

Trent Noah was a three-star recruit coming out of Harlan County and decided to stay in-state to join the Wildcats. 247Sports describes him as "a strong-bodied wing and elite shooter of the basketball."

The 6-foot-5 forward has appeared in 12 games for No. 15 Kentucky. He averages 2.9 points and 1.3 rebounds, but his percentages are impressive. Noah has a perfect free throw percentage and is shooting 57.1% from the field and 52.9% from 3.

NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky - Source: Imagn

Noah's best performance came in Kentucky's double-digit defeat of No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday. In that matchup, the freshman forward put up a season-high 11 points with two rebounds and an assist. Nine of his 11 points came from 3-pointers.

"Trent's a great example of a dude who just comes with a fresh heart and a clear mind every single day," Kentucky coach Mark Pope said after the win. "He's getting so much better, and what a great performance by him tonight. It was beautiful."

Trent Noah averaged 29.9 points per game in his senior year at Harlan County and carries high expectations coming into college. If he continues to play for Kentucky the way he did on Tuesday, the Wildcats may soon see the reason for his high school GOAT status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here