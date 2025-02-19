Recapping everything Desmond Bane said for his TCU college jersey retirement ceremony

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane was present during TCU's game against Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday. As the Horned Frogs led 36-28 at the break, a halftime ceremony celebrated Bane's four years with the program.

A video montage was played in his honor, which the guard watched with former teammate Kenrich Williams, general manager Zach Kleiman and coach Taylor Jenkins. His #1 jersey with the program was then lifted in the rafters.

"A couple people have been asking me for the last two or three days and it's been hard for me to even give an answer," Bane said about his jersey retirement. "Coming from Richmond, Indiana, coming all the way down here, never imagined something like this. So, its a dream come true."

Desmond Bane said he never expected TCU to honor him like the program did on Tuesday, thanking the people who contributed to his growth. Bane is the sixth player to be honored by the Horned Frogs ever.

"Lot of people had their hand in this success. So, I don't feel right just feeling like I did it by myself. I know I didn't. Extremely blessed and thankful TCU feels this way about me and I feel this way about them."

Desmond Bane landed in TCU as an unranked prospect, playing one of the lowest levels of high school basketball in Indiana. He made heads turn by leading TCU to the 2017 NIT championship, the program's first-ever postseason chip.

In the following year, Bane led the Horned Frogs to its first NCAA tournament since 1998. Remembering the run during his jersey retirement ceremony, the guard said the NIT title run was his favorite under his #1 jersey.

Desmond Bane has huge praise for coach Jamie Dixon

Desmond Bane was one of the first recruits when Jamie Dixon gripped TCU as the head coach in 2016. Dixon recognized the talent in his unranked freshman and handed him the reins on the court. The coach also directed Bane in the gym and daily life, pressing the importance of discipline, commitment and hard work.

The Grizzlies guard shared that he still has a deep bond with his former coach, saying that he is the greatest coach in college basketball history.

"He had a huge impact on me and still does - on calls, texts, constant communication. He’s one of the best coaches in college basketball history."

The former AP All-Big 12 player is just five years in on his NBA journey. However, Desmond Bane said that he is open to accept a coaching role at TCU in the future.

Currently averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, Bane is one of the key leaders on the Ja Morant-led Grizzlies. Memphis is currently on a 36-18 run and ranked second in the West.

