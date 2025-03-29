Recapping everything MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts said after leading South Carolina into Elite 8 with Maryland win

The South Carolina Gamecocks, led by the likes of MiLaysia Fulwiley, are continuing forward with their goal of another national title. On Friday, they came out of a highly intense Sweet 16 affair against the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins as the No. 1 seed of the Birmingham Regional 2 won by four points, 71-67, to stay the course in the 2025 March Madness.

During the postgame presser, stalwart Chloe Kitts was asked about the mental fortitude to come out of a hotly contested postseason affair like they had with a victory, especially since they are defending their national title crown.

"I mean basketball, just in general, it's very mental. It's more mental than actual basketball. People don't really realize that. So, in the game, we kind of just realized our highs and lows and towards the end of the game, we came together and we knew what we had to do and that was locking in on defense," Kitts said.

"I wasn't the only one who hit clutch free throws, 'Lay did, Breezy did, Sania did. So, that was really good for us," she added.

Fulwiley was then asked about how she can still pull off highlight reel-worthy plays even though the stakes are much higher in the national tournament.

"Just score, get the ball in the hoop. Honestly, I seen a double team a little bit once I crossed the halfcourt line on my transition moves. So, that let me know that someone was open. Then, on the behind the back pass, I actually did it because they were like, 'Come on, she's not going to score this mid-play.' Then, I let my confidence finish the rest... proved my haters wrong," Fulwiley said.

(from 3:34 mark onwards)

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with a game-high 23 markers, five rebounds, three assists and a block in just 21 minutes off the bench while Kitts posted 15 points, 11 boards, one assist and a swat in 32 minutes logged.

Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley share how they collectively maintained their 4th quarter lead

During the same postgame press conference, both Kitts and Fulwiley were asked how they and the team as a whole kept their cool even with the game going down the wire of intensity and clutch, through which they credited their coach in Dawn Staley.

"Going into the fourth quarter, coach talked to us and kind of relaxed us. We need to relax, and get more in the flow on offense. And then 'Lay, she had great moves to the basket, making her layups for us and that was really good for us. And then our rebounding, was also very good. Maryland's a very good team, and we're happy we just got that win," Kitts said.

(from 2:17 mark onwards)

Fulwiley then resonated with her teammate's statement, adding:

"What she said, I think basketball is a game full of runs. We made a lot of runs towards the start of the fourth quarter. So, I think we was all just intentional with what we wanted to do, which is win this game. We all had the mindset of we have to go out there and do whatever it's going to take for us to win this game, and our fans also helped a lot with it."

The South Carolina Gamecocks will now face the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in their NCAA Elite Eight fixture on Sunday.

