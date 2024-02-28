Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey backs Kentucky star as Alabama loses to John Calipari's crew in 117-95 showdown

Talented Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard did not have his best game during the Wildcats' 117-95 blowout win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, as he registered eight points, six rebounds and six assists.

How Reed Sheppard helped Justin Edwards find his mojo

Guard Justin Edwards exploded for 28 points, five rebounds and two assists during the then-No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats' Saturday night win over the then-No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide after a period of poor form. The victory lifted coach John Calipari's team to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, while the Crimson Tide dropped to No. 14.

After the game, Edwards admitted to struggling with his mental health due to his form and shed light on Reed Sheppard's role in helping him through his struggles.

“I wouldn’t say I really needed it, you know?” Justin Edwards said. “I always knew that I was going to have a good game. I didn’t know that it was going to be this game. But I always believed in God and knew that I was going to be fine.

“I’ve been struggling mentally for the last. Basically the whole season. So just to be able to go out there and play how I did, it means a lot.

“Reed introduced me to a mental health coach and we’ve been talking. And I’ve been reading books about mental health. Just to be able to be free, just play and mentally be better, it feels really good. … (I learned to) just to not have negative thoughts, always have the positive. Have a positive voice at the podium.”

Justin Edwards and the talented Reed Sheppard have developed a close relationship, and the latter explained how he has helped Edwards during his struggles throughout the season.

“Everyone struggles mentally,” Sheppard said. “And it’s a hard thing not to struggle with. So I just wanted to help him and get him to think positively, instead of thinking negative. And I think he’s done that. I think he looks a lot more positive. He’s happy. He’s smiling. So seeing him on the court having fun and enjoying playing is really exciting for me, for sure.

“That’s kind of our joke with each other — any time one of us isn’t smiling, the other one tells him to smile. Just stay having fun, and don’t lose the enjoyment of playing basketball.”

After the game, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, Reed Sheppard's parents, embraced Justin Edwards for a wholesome end to the night at Rupp Arena.