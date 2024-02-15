Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard had a bit of relief on Tuesday after leading his team to a 75-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels after three consecutive losses at Rupp Arena.

Sheppard registered 13 points, four rebounds and five assists before turning his focus to matters off the court.

Brailey Dizney, his longtime girlfriend, dropped a unique post for the Kentucky star during Valentine's Day on her Instagram stories.

"Has anyone seen my valentine?" Dizney wrote.

Image via Instagram

Reed Sheppard and Brailey Dizney have dated for three years now since high school. Sheppard attended North Laurel High School, while Dizney attended South Laurel High School.

Brailey Dizney is the daughter of Wendi Dizney, and she has a brother, Brookz Dinzey, who is on the swim team at North Laurel High School.

Sheppard responded to Dizney on his Instagram stories with a cute picture of himself holding up a sign with the words, "Be mine."

Image via Instagram

Reed Sheppard steps up for the Wildcats

The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats have been in horrid form over the last few weeks, losing four of their previous seven games, including three consecutive ones at Rupp Arena before the visit by the Ole Miss Rebels.

Amid that run, freshmen Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham have been the only shining lights for the Wildcats, dragging them to wins and making games closer than they seem.

Sheppard is averaging 16 points in the last five games while the Wildcats deal with an injury crisis that has robbed them of the talents of DJ Wagner and Tre Mitchell.

Sheppard caught the attention of the storied veteran of basketball commentating, Dick Vitale, who announced his fascination with the Kentucky freshman's performances and demanded that he take more shots on X.

"Reed Sheppard many will say is the best SHOOTER in the nation - check out the # of shots the last 5 games - not more than 4 a game," Vitale wrote. "To me he should get a minimum of 10 shots per game . Reed is so UNSELFISH!"

Reed Sheppard showed off his leadership qualities after the Wildcats' 103-92 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Feb. 3. He spoke to the media ahead of their massive clash against the No. 13 Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

“We'll be OK. I’m not worried one bit. The type of guys that we have on this team? We’re fine,” said Sheppard. “We’re going to keep getting better, we’re going to keep learning from it. These are definitely going to be learning experiences.

“We’ll go in tomorrow, we’ll watch film. We’ll learn from it. Then we’ll go and just keep taking it day by day and game by game.”

In the difficult moments, Reed Sheppard, who is already a cult hero for the Kentucky fans, is showing that he is also a leader, and that will only endear him even more to the Wildcats faithful.