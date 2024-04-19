Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard was one of the biggest breakout stars in college basketball during the 2023-24 season, and speculation about his future was cranked up as a result.

Sheppard ended all speculation Thursday by declaring for the 2024 NBA draft after one season in college basketball.

His longtime girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, whom he met as a student at North Laurel High School while she was a student at South Laurel High School, has been adopted by Kentucky fans for her fierce support of the team during the season.

She reacted to the news of Reed Sheppard declaring for the draft in a typically hilarious fashion, as she commented on the Instagram post with the announcement video.

"I was fine being a church/ymca league wife but this works too," Dizney wrote.

In the announcement video, Sheppard explained to the Kentucky fans why he opted to declare for the NBA draft.

"I'm going all-in," Sheppard said. "The opportunity I have is great. I've gotten really good feedback showing where I can be in the draft. I had an unbelievable year at Kentucky. It was such a fun year. It's not easy leaving the fans and the school I dreamed of playing at. I need to do what's best for me, and that's heading to the NBA."

Reed Sheppard built up his draft stock

Reed Sheppard averaged 12.5 points while shooting 53.6% from the floor and 51.1% from beyond the arc, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, which led to him being named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.

He was the only player in college basketball who had 145 assists, 80 steals and 75 3-pointers and was highly rated by former Wildcats coach John Calipari, who departed for Arkansas, and new coach Mark Pope, who lobbied for him to stay.

Sheppard, who is considered Kentucky royalty due to his parents' legendary status as players for the program, is considered one of the best shooters in the 2024 NBA draft class. Reed's parents, Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, were UK men's and women's basketball stars in the 1990s.

During an interview with On3, he explained how he built up his shooting prowess during the season.

"My teammates and coaches put confidence in me, telling me you need to shoot," Sheppard said. "I was fortunate to be able to get in the gym and work with [Kentucky assistant] coach John Welch every day. He's one of the best trainers you'll find."

Reed Sheppard has been rising on the draft boards as he stacked up impressive performances in 2023-24, and according to ESPN, he is projected to be the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft.

