Despite his heroics, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard could not drag the No. 17 Wildcats to a win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. Sheppard scored 21 points as his team lost 89-85 to drop its third game in the last five.

Off the court, his girlfriend Brailey Dizney was watching Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, which was won by the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 against the San Fransisco 49ers.

She reposted a picture of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and musician Taylor Swift embracing at the end of the game on her Instagram stories with a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek caption:

"Looks like she's having a marvelous time ruining everything."

Image via Instagram

Kentucky's Reed Sheppard has mixed week

Reed Sheppard had a mixed week for the Wildcats, only managing six points in Kentucky's 109-77 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Feb. 6 before dropping 21 points in Saturday's 89-85 loss against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Before the game against the Wildcats, Bulldogs coach Mark Few singled out the talented Reed Sheppard and maverick guard Rob Dillingham as Kentucky's biggest threats.

“I’m so impressed with their freshmen’s skill level,” Few said. “It’s crazy. Sheppard and Dillingham, just how skilled they are. Obviously, they’re talented, but it’s amazing how they shoot it and shoot it so easily, how confident they are. The whole group is very impressive.”

After the win against Vanderbilt, Kentucky coach John Calipari summarized the two sides of the $212,000 On3 NIL-valued Reed Sheppard during his postgame news conference.

“I was telling him today, what he does defensively, he’s kind of like what Rob is on offense,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to let him go a little bit, and then you’ve got to let him do a couple things and then don’t accept it. Because he’ll keep going that way."

On the other hand, ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jeremy Wood wrote about Sheppard, who has moved up four spots to No. 12 in ESPN's top-25 NBA prospect list, showing an increased appreciation for Sheppard's talent.

"Sheppard has continued to light it up from 3, making 53% of his shots beyond the arc on solid volume through 22 games. He’s built a case as the best shooter in the draft, and has helped facilitate quality offense with his decision-making, passing and unselfishness," Woo wrote.

"The level at which he’s playing will force teams to think about him early in the draft, despite his below-average physical profile. Defensively, Sheppard has excellent disruptive instincts, but his lack of size and length will always be a limiting element in his projection.

"He remains a bit polarizing for teams, but his play has created optimism around his upside."

With Kentucky's' defensive woes persisting a few weeks before the NCAA Tournament, it doesn't look likely that the Wildcats will make a splash, but Reed Sheppard has done enough to capture the spotlight.