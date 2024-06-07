Reggie Miller sees UConn HC Dan Hurley as “fantastic fit” for the Lakers despite concerns of turning out like Rick Pitino and John Calipari

The support for Dan Hurley's candidature for the rumored Lakers coach job continues to grow. Former NBA champion, Reggie Miller has rendered his approval for the UConn coach.

On "The Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, Miller said:

"To me, there's more pluses. I'm sure a lot of people feel like, 'He has no NBA experience. What is he doing? This is going to be a Rick Pitino and John Calipari all over again.' Maybe they're right. But I just think that Dan Hurley would be a fantastic fit for the Lakers."

Right after his eight-year stint at Kentucky, Rick Pitino accepted the coach position with the Boston Celtics in 1997. With a 102-146 overall record, Pitino struggled at Boston before returning to college basketball in 2001.

In a similar fashion, John Calipari's brief stint as the coach of the New Jersey Nets from 1996 to 1998 was marred with controversies and poor performances.

Magic Johnson gives Dan Hurley his stamp of approval

After news broke of the Lakers preparing to make a serious offer to Dan Hurley to fill their vacant coaching spot, former player Magic Johnson tweeted his support for Hurley. Johnson spent his entire NBA playing career with the LA Lakers and led them to five championships.

"I heard the great news that Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss and GM/VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka have had conversations with back-to-back NCAA champion and current UCONN head coach, Dan Hurley, about becoming the next Lakers Head Coach!," Johnson tweeted.

"I'm so excited and thrilled! This would be a game changer for the Lakers organization, LeBron, AD, the rest of the Laker players, Laker Nation and the NBA! Coach Hurley can coach his butt off lol"

Adrian Wojnarowski, who first broke the news of the Lakers considering Hurley, also added that the coach will meet Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka on Friday to further discuss the job offer.

Apart from all the former players, LeBron James also seemingly expressed his admiration for Hurley in a tweet in April. Replying to a post from The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick, James wrote:

"He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! (offense). Love it."

While there may be doubts about Hurley's abilities to transition to the NBA, his strategic skills and focus on developing players are what the Lakers need at this point.

