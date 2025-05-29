Renowned shooting coach Chris Brickley shares 3-word reaction as Azzi Fudd gears up for new season

The work never stops for Azzi Fudd. Renowned basketball trainer Chris Brickley shared a clip of the UConn guard doing some shooting drills at Summit NYC's 'The Arena' on his Instagram story on Wednesday, dropping a three-word reaction to Fudd's workout.
Brickley showed Fudd doing some dribbling before pulling up for a 3-point basket. She followed that up with a long 2-point jumper before concluding the shooting drill with an attempt over the outstretched arm of a defender.
Brickley praised his student after Fudd made all three of her field-goal attempts.
"We getting better!" Brickley wrote after tagging Fudd's Instagram handle.
Chris Brickley had earlier posted Fudd's first workout since winning the 2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.
Fudd showed her offensive prowess, draining jumpers all over the basketball court.
Brickley didn't hold back with his predictions for Fudd, writing that the UConn star will be the best college player in the country next year and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.
How Azzi Fudd won the 2025 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award
Azzi Fudd headed into the Final Four stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament playing solid basketball for the UConn Huskies, averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 dimes and 3.0 steals in their March Madness wins over Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Oklahoma and USC.
Fudd continued her stellar play in the Final Four against UCLA, scoring 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting in the national semifinal. She helped the Huskies pull away in the first half, scoring all of her points during that period. UConn built a 42-22 advantage at the break and never looked back, extending its lead to 85-51 before the final buzzer sounded.
Fudd saved the best for last in the national championship game against South Carolina, dropping 24 points in the 82-59 win over the Gamecocks. She shot 9-for-17 from the field and knocked down all five of her free-throw attempts in the rout.
Fudd made her presence felt on both ends of the floor, racking up five boards, three steals and one dime in 38 minutes to claim the Final Four MOP award.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here