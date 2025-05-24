VIDEO: Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony shows off his on-court grind with top NBA trainer Chris Brickley 

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, was seen working out with renowned skills coach Chris Brickley. The training session comes a few hours before Brickley's free camp at the Stanley Isaacs Playground.

Brickley is a staple instructor among NBA players and has worked alongside LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Paolo Banchero, James Harden, and others. He has also trained WNBA and college basketball stars like Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and Azzi Fudd.

On Saturday, Brickley updated fans about his workout with Anthony by posting a snippet on his Instagram story. The Syracuse commit followed suit by reposting it.

Behind his long-standing connection with Brickley and the trainer's resume of clients, Anthony has also been able to test his skills against NBA players. Last offseason, the combo guard indulged in a one-on-one game with Bones Hyland.

Anthony has also worked out with his father, Carmelo Anthony, and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony hyped Kiyan Anthony up before the Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony put on a clinic at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic Game in April. The combo guard posted 26 points to lead Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight. Some of the top recruits in the nation, including AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson and Boozer twins, participated in the contest.

While speaking about the same on the "7PM In Brooklyn" podcast on May 16, Carmelo Anthony highlighted his pre-game advice to the guard.

"I said, 'This is it, this is the end, this is your last high school game. Go give it, go do what you do,'" Melo said (Timestamp: 1:18). "And I also explained to him the significance of the moment.

"I'm preparing you for this moment. This is what's going on. I was here 23 years ago, we created this game. ... 23 years later, you're here, same situation, same concept. Now, you have an opportunity to be right here."

Kiyan was named the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic MVP.

