REPORT: Dallas Mavericks eye Bronny James in 2024 NBA draft, but realize it’s ‘extremely unlikely he’ll be available’

Bronny James has been working to improve his draft stock over the last few weeks. He engaged in workouts with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday as part of the pre-draft process. He has previously worked out with the Phoenix Suns on June 6.

Now a new report suggests that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in drafting Bronnny. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line:

"The Mavericks would have interest in selecting Bronny James with the 58th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, league sources say. But the Mavericks also realize it's extremely unlikely that James will still be available for selection," Stein said.

"All current indications suggest that LeBron James' 19-year-old son will be selected earlier in the second round before Dallas makes the last pick in the draft," Stein added.

However, despite the interest, Bronny's agent, Rich Paul revealed that it is "unlikely" that the guard will work out with any more teams.

Bronny James was initially ESPN's No. 98-ranked draft prospect heading into the NBA draft combine. But after his promising performances at the combine in May, he moved up to No. 54. The Lakers have the No. 17 and No. 55 picks in the draft, while the Suns own the No. 22 pick.

NBA scout gives his assessment of Bronny James, calls him a 'solid player'

While he may not be the top prospect, Bronny James' basketball IQ and skills are undeniable. An anonymous NBA scout said to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype:

“If the Lakers keep their pick, they won’t pass on [Bronny]. He’s a decent player. He’s better than some guys who may get picked ahead of him. He’s solid, not spectacular. He knows how to play. He can handle the ball well enough. If you leave him alone, he’ll drill a three.

"He reminds me of Austin Rivers as a player, and he’s stayed in the league for over a decade,” the scout said.

The Lakers seem like the most probable landing spot for Bronny considering it's his father, LeBron James' wish to play alongside his son. However, the young guard cleared the air, claiming that his wish was to make a name for himself in the NBA with any team.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad. That's not my mindset at all," Bronny James said at the combine.

“My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself and, of course, get to the NBA. I never thought about playing with my dad. But of course, he’s brought it up a couple times.”

The 2024 NBA draft is scheduled for June 26 and 27 at Barclays Center and ESPN Seaport District Studios, New York.

