Watch: Bronny James in action at Lakers pre-draft workout as GM Rob Pelinka watches on

All eyes were on Bronny James as the USC guard worked out for the LA Lakers amid rumors of a potential selection by the Phoenix Suns following his successful pre-draft workout with them earlier this month. He completed his session at the Lakers' facility on Thursday, with GM Rob Pelinka observing.

At LA's hard court, James was seen putting up shots and wearing Lakers' purple team gear.

The Lakers have the No. 17 and No. 56 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft coming up later this month. Earlier, LA Times' Dan Woike reported that the Lakers were interested in Bronny James after his impressive showing at the draft combine. In his column, Woike wrote:

"James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

"His athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer (if he opts out, as expected)."

LeBron James is expected to ink an extension with the Purple and Gold. If the Lakers indeed draft Bronny, it would make the dream of playing with his son in the NBA a reality.

Bronny James' good showing at the draft combine upped his stocks

While initially projected to go undrafted this year, Bronny James' good showing at the recent draft combine helped his case. Leading up to the stern test, he averaged just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his sole season at USC.

His physical conditioning looked good as James ended with the fourth-highest vertical leap (40..5 inches), with good speed and agility. The shooting tests saw him nail 19 of 25 from the three-point line, the second-best among all the prospects at the combine.