REPORT: Florida coach Roderick Wilmont accused of splurging on OnlyF*ns, gambling using athletes' tuition

Florida authorities have arrested Roderick Wilmont, coach of an internationally-renowned basketball academy in the state, for allegations of using the tuition payments of his students on OnlyF*ns subscriptions, gambling and personal vacations.

According to a report from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the Mont Sports Academy coach allegedly embezzled money from housing funds and used it for these illegal activities.

“Detectives ... obtained Coach Wilmont’s financial records, which show that parents of the players were sending him thousands of dollars each month for ‘tuition’ in the program,” the sheriff's office said.

The officials said Roderick Wilmont was charged with two counts of scheme to defraud and two counts of defrauding an innkeeper.

Initial reports said that one of the housing companies — from which the school is renting houses for the student-athletes — has expressed concern over the issue after it failed to secure the rental payments from the institution.

“Some months, Coach Wilmont would have deposits of $45,000 into his bank account. A review of his banking records revealed that instead of paying for the housing he obtained for the players, he was spending thousands of dollars each month on gambling, personal vacations and OnlyF*ns subscriptions,” it added.

Detectives began the investigation in December after receiving reports that Wilmont had an outstanding balance of $26,000 to two rental property firms.

The sheriff's office noted that Wilmont failed to cooperate with one rental company over a previous transaction, which led to his arrest.

“Coach Wilmont told (one) company the money was wired and transferred to their bank account. ... When the business asked additional questions in an effort to identify the wire transaction, Coach Wilmont became uncooperative with them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Roderick Wilmont played for NCAA's Indiana Hoosiers

Roderick Wilmont (#10) averaged 7.5 ppg and 3.8 rpg during his time with Indiana.

Roderick Wilmont was a 6-foot-4 guard who played for the Indiana Hoosiers between 2002 and 2007 and had career averages of 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 assists and 0.2 blocks per game. He shot 40.3%, including 35.5% from the 3-point line, and made 60.3% of his free throw attempts.

According to his bio, Wilmont was a two-time all-Big Ten defensive team selection with the Hoosiers and was part of the rosters of NBA teams Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks. He also played professionally in the European League and the NBA Developmental League.

Wilmont used to coach Fort Wayne Flight in the Central Basketball Association and guided the Lakewood Christian High School to their first sectional basketball crown. He was also part of the Manchester University coaching staff.

Mont Sports Academy's post-grad basketball program is open to students worldwide. It aims to guide student-athletes to become successful in sports.