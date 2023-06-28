Indiana Basketball schedule: The Hoosiers announce their non-conference match-ups for the 2023–24 season

The Indiana Hoosiers had a good haul in the 2023 NBA draft with two of their players being picked.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was the No.17 pick to the LA Lakers, while Trayce Jackson-Davis was the No. 57 pick to the Washington Wizards. He was immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors.

The Hoosiers then had to turn their attention to more important matters, like roster building and their schedule for next season.

They finished last season with a regular season record of 23-12, good for No. 2 in the Big Ten and only won one NCAA tournament game.

The Hoosiers released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday with the most prestigious matchup being the game against preseason No.1 Kansas.

An in-depth peek into Indiana's schedule

The Hoosiers' schedule is a seven-game home slate against non-conference teams, including Kansas and North Alabama.

Coach Mike Woodson has indicated that they'll use the non-conference games to condition the team for the Big Ten conference proper.

"I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten. I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents," coach Mike Woodson said.

Kansas and Indiana have rich basketball histories, both individually and against each other. They have nine NCAA titles between them with Kansas' last title coming last year. The Hoosiers have waited 36 years for a national championship, a wait that Coach Woodson will want to put an end to.

It will be a proper matchup to test the mettle of Coach Woodson's assembled roster. The other matchups on the schedule include three straight home games -- Florida Gulf Coast, Army and Wright State.

The next teams they will face will be at neutral sites. The first of these will be at Madison Square Garden in the Empire Classic mini-tournament from November 19-20.

Alongside Indiana, the four-team competition will feature national champions, the UConn Huskies, Louisville and Texas.

The Hoosiers will then face Harvard in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Indianapolis on November 26. This will be followed by games against Auburn in Atlanta, before closing out the year with home games against Morehead State, North Alabama and Kennesaw State.

The schedule for Indiana's conference games against Big Ten opposition will be announced at a later date.

Coach Woodson's roster

Indiana dipped into the transfer portal to freshen a roster that needed a bit of retooling after losing two stars to the NBA. They scored a major coup when five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako committed to them after revoking his earlier commitment to Duke.

Guard Xavier Johnson who missed the whole of last season was granted a medical waiver to play and will provide a major boost to the team.

They acquired three players from the transfer portal. They are Anthony Walker from Miami, Payton Sparks from Winchester and Kel'el Ware from Oregon.

Poll : 0 votes