Report: LeBron James' son Bronny James to have workout session with Suns ahead of 2024 NBA draft

Bronny James is reportedly set to work out with the Phoenix Suns after an impressive performance at the NBA draft combine in Chicago last week. After battling cardiac arrest last year, LeBron James' eldest son is inching closer to his NBA dream.

Many doubted if Bronny was good enough for the NBA after he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news on Friday morning that Bronny will conduct the pre-draft workout with the Suns:

"The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns.

Expand Tweet

Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in July last year and subsequently underwent surgery. He missed the first eight games of the season and debuted to play for the USC in December after he recovered.

LeBron James has expressed the desire to play with Bronny in the final phase of his career. "King James" could see his dream turn into reality, and it has fuelled speculations about whether LeBron James will move to the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA draft will be held on June 26 and 27. The Suns currently hold the No. 22 pick this year. They are considering many options but could look to pick Bronny James given the way he has dominated draft combine discussions so far.

Also Read: "Just having that support system behind you" — Bronny James on how he copes with getting extra attention from the media

LeBron James comes in defense of Bronny James

Earlier, social media was filled with animosity towards Bronny for having a "poor" average and yet "dream of the NBA". But others pointed out that Bronny's health led to his underperformance and that he displayed a superb skillset in the NBA draft combine.

LeBron James too put in a solid defense for his son while on the "Mind the Game" podcast:

“I’m getting the same thing from watching my son, who’s a 19-year-old, kind of getting a lot of animosity and hatred towards him when he’s just a kid trying to live out his dream.”

Expand Tweet

Lebron also shared that he was in awe of the mindset of his son. After recovering from cardiac arrest and inching closer to his NBA dream, time does not seem too far when LeBron could be in awe of his son's achievements as well.

Do you think LeBron James and Bronny James will play together at the Phoenix Suns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.