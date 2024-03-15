Reports: Gatorade donates $25,000 to Caitlin Clark's foundation after Iowa's big win against Nebraska

Guard Caitlin Clark registered 34 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists as the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-89 in overtime to win the Big Ten championship.

Off the court, her NIL deal partner, Gatorade, with whom she signed in December, announced that they will donate $25,000 to Caitlin Clark's Foundation and the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Caitlin Clark gets multiple donations to her foundation

The record-breaking Iowa guard signed a NIL deal with Gatorade late last year, and they announced a $22,000 donation to her foundation, which started a domino effect of her endorsement partners donating to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

At the announcement of the NIL deal, the marketable Clark pointed out the charity aspect of their partnership as a force multiplier in convincing her to sign with them.

“This partnership is special because not only does Gatorade fuel the best athletes in the game, but they’re also committed to leading by example and giving back, which is what I strive to do every day," Clark said in a statement.

"I’m honored to join such an iconic brand that has some of the most elite athletes in sport on their roster and can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

On Jan. 22, on Clark's 22nd birthday, another of her NIL partners, State Farm donated $22,000 to her foundation as a tribute to her achievements. After she broke Kelsey Plum's scoring record, Hy-Vee donated $35,690 to her foundation.

The popular Clark also signed with Excel Sports Management, which represents big names in sports like Eli and Peyton Manning and golf star Tiger Woods.

During the announcement of the partnership, the marketable Clark explained how they would fit into her vision of the foundation.

“I’m lucky to just be starting my career at a time when sports are intertwined with business and entertainment more so than ever before,” Clark said in a release.

“Excel has an incredible track record of helping clients extend their profile and impact far beyond the bounds of their sport and pursue different passions while also competing at the highest level.

“Personally, I am looking forward to being part of innovative partnerships, helping to elevate women’s sports and supporting others through the Caitlin Clark Foundation.”

On the foundation's website, the mission objective is mentioned as:

"The Foundation's mission is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition and sport- three pillars Caitlin believes were foundational in her success."

The Caitlin Clark Foundation's mission is getting a huge boost from various endorsement partners accumulated by the Iowa Hawkeye ace.