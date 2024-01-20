Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark requires no introduction at this point. She is having one of the most dominant seasons of all time averaging 31.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists, and also recently broke another record off the court.

Via her collaboration with Topps, Clark now has the most expensive women's basketball card ever. The signed 2022 Bowman U Basketball card is worth $21,600 easily topping the previous highest, Sabrina Ionescu's card which sold at $11,500.

With six days to go in the auction, the possibility of the price rising cannot be discounted.

Tennis star, Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian was full of praise for the popular Clark after the fact was revealed by Eric Whiteback aka 'The collectibles guru' on X. Ohanian replied to the post:

"Tried telling y'all," Ohanian wrote.

The Caitlin Clark effect

Everywhere Caitlin Clark goes, she draws crowds and according to ticket reseller Vivid Seats, she has increased the sale of NCAAW tickets like never before.

The average sold price for Iowa's home and away tickets has increased by 162%. Since Clark committed to the program in 2020, ticket prices have risen 207%.

The Hawkeyes' upcoming game against the No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes is officially sold out with the attendance expected to be 18,660, breaking the record attendance of 17,525 which was set in 2005.

Clark recently showed why the crowds love her with a gesture that went viral after the Hawkeyes game against the Wisconsin Badgers when she gifted a little girl her shoes. She explained the rationale behind the move after the game.

"Usually they don't say much, because I think they're in a little bit of shock," Clark said of young fans she meets. "That girl had my jersey on, it was cute. She was, like, copying our stretching warming up. I thought it was adorable. She was doing leg swings when we were doing leg swings."

Clark showed that she can deal with the superstardom with her comments in a press conference after the Hawkeyes beat the Hoosiers.

“I think something that I try to live by is that all the love you feel, the praise — that’s the level you’re going to feel all the hate, too,” Clark said during a press conference following Iowa’s victory over Indiana on Jan. 13. “So you’ve got to stay right in the middle.”

Caitlin Clark is hard on the heels of the college women's basketball points record and the Clark-mania might just be starting.