Iowa Hawkeyes star, Caitlin Clark is having a storming season by all accounts and is hot on the heels of the college women's basketball points record (3,527) with her blistering average of 31.0 points.

Clark is a renowned sport off the court and she recently showed her generous side during her pre 22nd birthday celebrations. The $818,000 NIL-valued star gifted the entire Hawkeyes team a pair of exclusive Nike Kyler Murray kicks.

The gesture makes sense since Caitlin Clark highlighted the leadership role that she has taken this season after the Hawkeyes lost seniors McKenna Warnock and Monika Czinano during a recent interview with NBC Sports.

“Being able to use my voice and be somebody those inexperienced players can rely on a little more, especially when I’m on the court with them,” Clark said. “They trust me and look to me to help them out. Building their confidence up, if they miss a shot, going up to them and saying ‘You’re shooting the next one.’”

Caitlin Clark the record breaker

Caitlin Clark has broken several individual records including being the top-scoring Hawkeye in the program's history among a host of other records. The one that matters is the most points scored by a female college basketball player.

The record (3,527 points) is held by former Washington star, Kelsey Plum. With 3,306 points, Clark is on course to breaking it before she departs for the WNBA.

She recently passed Brittney Griner for fourth place on the list of college women's basketball points scorers and revealed how she went to watch Griner during her time playing for the Baylor Bears under controversial coach, Kim Mulkey.

“I vividly remember going and watching Brittney Griner play with my dad and I think my brothers were there too but it’s just crazy,” Clark said. “I was a young kid in the crowd and I was mesmerized not only by Baylor and what they were doing and what Brittney was doing but also by Tennessee. And now to be in the same company as some of those players is pretty tremendous.”

Clark also showed her modest side when discussing the possibility of breaking the overall points-scoring record.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around being mentioned in the same sentence as those people,” Clark added.

Considering the fact that Clark has an extra year of eligibility remaining after this season, the fact that she's about to break the all-time points record is an ominous sign for all other record-holders in college basketball.