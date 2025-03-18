Revisiting 5 moments between Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd that proved their adorable friendship 

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers’ friendship started when they met for the first time during a Team USA basketball camp while in high school. Bueckers was a key part in Fudd's commitment to UConn as she convinced Fudd's parents to let her join the Huskies.

Bueckers has been a key force for the No. 3-ranked Huskies this season, averaging 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 53.6%. Meanwhile, Fudd has averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.2%.

Here are five moments between Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd that have proven their adorable friendship.

5. Huskies - “It’s always a competition between these two.”

In a hilarious game of horse, but in this scenario named Huskies, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd attempted different trick shots from parts of the court to see who would get H-U-S-K-I-E-S first. Long story short, Bueckers was dramatic in defeat and tried to change the rules of the game.

4. Let’s be honest with Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd made an appearance on Women’s Champs Classic in December. Bueckers and Fudd both answered questions about each other as they spilled the tea on each other. In what was a fun exchange, Bueckers and Fudd hilariously gave responses about each other’s personal lives, showing how much they understood each other.

3. Practise makes perfect

Another moment that proved Bueckers and Fudd’s adorable friendship was when the Huskies stars were shown on video practicing together despite being given a few days off from Geno Auriemma in December. In an Instagram post from skills coach Darren McLinton, Bueckers and Fudd were seen together at a high school in Maryland practicing shooting drills.

2. Barclays Center backstage

Barclays Center made an X post on Sept. 10, 2024, of Fudd and Bueckers backstage at an Usher concert answering questions on their preferences. This interaction was one of many interviews of the pair together, highlighting their close bond. Paige Bueckers started the video by initially expressing her love for bagels before picking pizza after Fudd’s reaction to the choice.

1. The Bueckers-Fudd world tour

Throwback to the Bueckers-Fudd world tour in August 2024, the UConn stars were spotted at the US Open. They were in attendance for a match between Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina. In an Instagram video shared by ESPN, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd were on camera during the tennis action. In another video, Bueckers was seen talking to Coco Gauff.

Paige Bueckers speaks on Azzi Fudd’s role in UConn’s NCAA Tournament push

As the UConn Huskies prepare for the NCAA Tournament, they will be aiming for standout performances from their star players, Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, and Azzi Fudd, if they hope to capture their first national championship since 2016.

During an interview with Yahoo Sports on March 4, Bueckers shared her thoughts on Fudd’s impact and what she brings to the Huskies’ postseason success.

“It’s extremely fun, extremely rewarding,” Bueckers said. “We see how hard she’s worked, how much she has overcome, and how she’s still the same Azzi. Extremely hard working, extremely fun to play with. We all want to be playing our best basketball at the right time. I know she’s had a really great stretch coming up.”

Bueckers emphasized how crucial Fudd’s aggressive play is for the Huskies:

“So we just want to continue to keep going on that, but we have full confidence in her, and we love the way she’s playing,” she said. “And we’re a better team when she’s aggressive, so it has been fun playing with her this year.”

With Fudd finding her rhythm, Bueckers believed her energy and assertiveness could be important to UConn making a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. As the Huskies prepare for the intense competition ahead, Fudd’s ability to maintain her momentum and contribute at a high level could fuel the Huskies.

