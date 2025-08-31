Rick Pitino's St. John's, Dan Hurley's UConn and more - College basketball analyst lists top 10 teams ahead of new season

Ahead of the 2025-26 college basketball season, analyst Jon Rothstein ranked the teams, including St. John’s and UConn, on social media. In an X post on Sunday, Rothstein shared his top 10 teams in a countdown to the new season.

Ad

Rothstein unveiled his latest ROTHSTEIN 45 rankings and updated the list that placed Purdue at No. 1, followed by Houston, Rick Pitino's St. John’s, Florida and Michigan, rounding out the top five. Dan Hurley’s UConn came in at No. 6, while UCLA, BYU, Duke and Texas Tech completed the top 10.

Among the biggest talking points was St. John’s squad and the UConn Huskies, both expected to make a deep season run.

Ad

Trending

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Today’s edition of the ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE following recent updates. TOP 10: 1. Purdue 2. Houston 3. St. John's 4. Florida 5. Michigan 6. UConn 7. UCLA 8. BYU 9. Duke 10. Texas Tech CC: @FDSportsBook, @FanDuelResearch.

Ad

The Red Storm was ranked third and will be expected to feature freshman phenom Ian Jackson at guard and veteran forward Bryce Hopkins. Oziyah Sellers, forward Dillon Mitchell and Zuby Ejiofor will join him in the projected starting unit. Key reserves include Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Kelvin Odih, to give Rick Pitino depth.

Dan Hurley’s UConn was ranked sixth. Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball are projected to bring backcourt stability, while Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. are in the frontcourt. UConn fans will hope that five-star freshman Braylon Mullins will step into a starring role.

Ad

Forward Jaylin Stewart will hope to offer versatility to the lineup, using his 6-foot-7 frame to go big and dominate the glass. Reserves Malachi Smith, Eric Reibe, Jayden Ross and Jacob Furphy add depth to a squad looking to build on last season.

Rick Pitino gives honest take on St. John's before start of 2025 season

Rick Pitino is gearing up for year three at St. John’s, and after leading the Red Storm to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020, the Hall of Fame coach will be hoping to keep the momentum rolling.

Ad

On Aug. 5, St. John’s opened practice to the media and gave reporters and fans the first look at the squad’s progress heading into the new season. Pitino was candid about how much he has enjoyed working with this group over the summer.

“Been a great summer with this team,” Rick Pitino said on Aug. 6. “Incredible group of athletes with the right attitude for learning and growing. Can’t wait for the start of official practice in September.”

Ad

The Red Storm is expected to open the season on Nov. 3 against the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Days later, St. John’s will face the Alabama Crimson Tide at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm will head west to Las Vegas to compete in the inaugural Players Era Tournament from Nov. 24-27. They will square off against programs like Iowa State and Baylor.

St. John’s returns home to Madison Square Garden to host Ole Miss and Iona before traveling to face Mark Pope’s Kentucky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here