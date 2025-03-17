“Rick Pitino vs John Calipari in round 2”: College hoops fans predict a fiery battle between 2 rivals in the NCAA Tournament

The stage is set for a possible showdown between Rick Pitino and John Calipari in the 2025 March Madness. The former Kentucky coaches find themselves on a collision course in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after the St. John's Red Storm and the Arkansas Razorbacks were placed in the West Region bracket on Selection Sunday.

The Red Storm and the Razorbacks must handle business in the first round of The Big Dance before that dream matchup materializes. St. John's will face the Omaha Mavericks in the round of 64, while Arkansas will lock horns with the Kansas Jayhawks in their NCAA Tournament opener.

College hoops fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the possible clash between legendary coaches Rick Pitino and John Calipari.

"Rick Pitino vs John Calipari in round 2," one fan posted with a GIF of a man eating popcorn.

"Please basketball gods give us Calipari Vs Pitino in the second round," one fan requested.

"Don’t ask for much from the NCAA bracket, except for a second-round game matching Rick Pitino and John Calipari. A consummation devoutly to be wished," one fan wrote.

Here are some other reactions.

"Wait…we could potentially get Pitino vs. Calipari in the Round of 32?!?! As a sports fan, could you ask for anything better than that?!?!?!" one fan asked.

I can’t believe gonna get Bill Self vs Calipari coaching matchup and then if Arkansas wins it’ll be Calipari vs Pitino," one fan shared.

"Fam, if we get St. Johns-Arkansas 2nd round? Pitino vs Calipari. ooooweee. Rematch of my 1st memory of them in that 96 Final Four game. Calipari had Marcus Camby and UMass. Pitino had the eventual champs in Kentucky (1 of the deepest/best teams of the 90s)," one fan recalled.

How Rick Pitino and John Calipari reached the 2025 March Madness

Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm will head to the 2025 March Madness with momentum on their side after winning the Big East Tournament on Saturday. They defeated the Creighton Bluejays in the championship game at Madison Square Garden to win the Big East Tournament for the first time since 2000.

Big East Conference commissioner Val Ackerman (left) hands the championship trophy to St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino after St. John's defeated the Creighton Bluejays. Photo: Imagn

It was the second championship this season for the Red Storm, who earlier claimed the outright regular-season Big East title after finishing with an 18-2 conference record.

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) barely made it into the NCAA Tournament after a roller-coaster campaign. They finished 8-10 in the Southeastern Conference. The Hogs then lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament to the Ole Miss Rebels.

