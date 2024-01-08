River Baldwin injury: WBB coach Wes Moore provides latest update on NC State center

N.C. State center River Baldwin suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter against Florida State on Friday. Baldwin had dominated up to that point, controlling the paint on both ends with 21 points as the offense ran through her. Unable to return for the fourth quarter and overtime, her absence was felt, but No. 3 N.C. State persevered without its star for an 88-80 overtime victory.

Even though she couldn't play, the 6-foot-5 player rallied behind her team from the sidelines in Sunday's 63-62 Atlantic Coast Conference loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech. Later, coach Wes Moore provided a brief update on the status of his injured center.

River Baldwin injury update

River Baldwin traveled to Blacksburg on crutches with a boot on her foot. After the game, coach Wes Moore said that his starting center is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline her for an extended time.

“We’ll see. Two or three weeks probably,” Moore said.

If Baldwin misses three weeks from Sunday, she could return for the Wolfpack's Jan. 28 road trip to Boston College. Her absence will be felt in upcoming matchups against Virginia, Miami, Duke and Clemson.

But the Pack hope to have their defensive anchor back on the court for the bulk of their ACC schedule as they battle for the conference crown. Baldwin's return will provide a major boost as N.C. State aims to make waves come March.

Virginia Tech hands N.C. State its first loss of the season

With star center River Baldwin injured, N.C. State suffered its first loss of the season in a 63-62 heartbreaker to Virginia Tech. Baldwin could only watch as the Hokies' Elizabeth Kitley hit the game-winning shot with under a second left.

Without Baldwin anchoring the defense, the Wolfpack had to adjust on the fly. Forward Mimi Collins slid into the starting center role, drawing the tough assignment of guarding Kitley. Collins pitched in nine points and five rebounds in 30 minutes, while Lizzy Williamson and Mallory Collier combined to play the other 10 minutes at center.

However, Baldwin's absence was glaring on both ends. Defensively, Kitley dominated inside without the Wolfpack's defensive anchor. Offensively, N.C. State went scoreless for over six minutes of the fourth after building a double-digit lead, squandering its advantage without its go-to scorer's presence in the paint.

Rallying from a 13-point second-half deficit, Kitley gave Virginia Tech its first lead at 61-60 with 1:28 left on a follow shot. N.C. State briefly went back ahead on a reverse layup by Saniya Rivers, but Kitley struck again for the game-winner, finishing with 27 points.

The loss snapped the Wolfpack's 14-game winning streak to start the season. But they'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Virginia Cavaliers, whom they defeated 72-61 on Dec. 31.

