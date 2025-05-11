RJ Davis drops 4-word reaction for teammate Jae'Lyn Withers earning his master's degree from UNC

UNC’s RJ Davis hyped up teammate Jae’Lyn Withers after the forward earned his master’s degree in applied professional studies from the University of North Carolina. UNC’s social media account highlighted Withers on its Instagram page on Saturday as they celebrated his master’s degree accomplishment.

Davis was quick to reshare the post on his Instagram story, congratulating the senior with a special message.

“Proud of you Fetty ❤️,” Davis wrote.

RJ Davis drops 3-word reaction for teammate Jae'Lyn Withers earning his master's degree from UNC - Image source: Instagram/ariidavis_

Davis and Withers played together for two seasons at UNC since Withers joined the Tar Heels from Louisville as a graduate student in 2023. Davis averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 41.3% FG% last season.

Meanwhile, Jae'Lyn Withers averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists while shooting 48.8 FG% in 17.5 minutes over 37 games (20 starts).

RJ Davis speaks about UConn being his first option ahead of UNC

RJ Davis opened up about the decisions he had to make as he transitioned into collegiate basketball. Davis was impressive for North Carolina, but going to Chapel Hill wasn't originally part of his plan.

Growing up in New York, Davis had his sights set on UConn. Speaking during an interview with Run Your Race posted to YouTube on Apr. 15, Davis was honest about his initial plans.

“As a New York kid, I grew up watching the Big East. UConn was like my dream school,” Davis said.

Davis idolized Huskies legends like Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier, and Ryan Boatwright, undersized guards who played with toughness and flair. For Davis, UConn represented a pipeline for players just like him.

Despite dominating on the AAU circuit and impressing at Peach Jam, Davis did not receive a scholarship offer from UConn. Years later, he reflected on what could have been. Would he have committed to UConn if they had offered? “Depends,” he said, still unsure.

Instead, Davis’s path took a turn during Peach Jam, when North Carolina coaches Roy Williams and Hubert Davis watched him score 35 points. Shortly after, Davis received an offer from UNC.

“Once Coach Williams called me, I was like, yeah,” Davis recalled.

Over the next five years, RJ Davis made his mark in Chapel Hill. He became ACC Player of the Year and earned first-team All-American honors.

