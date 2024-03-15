RJ Davis stats today: How did the UNC guard perform against Florida State?

In their very first game of March Madness, the North Carolina Tar Heels dominated Florida State 92-67. The center of attention in the game yet again was RJ Davis, who played a crucial role in the victory.

The first half saw Davis make an impact early on by sinking a crucial layup at the 17:52 mark. He extended his role beyond scoring as he assisted Harrison Ingram on a three-point jumper at 17:01.

At 14:19, Davis assisted Armando Bacot on a well-executed layup. Throughout the match, he secured rebounds and forced turnovers. At 9:54, he capitalized on a defensive opportunity to steal the ball and convert it into a layup to extend UNC's lead.

In the second half, Davis didn't stop as he scored a three-point jumper that was assisted by Elliot Cadeau at 14:41. Again at 13:33, Davis found himself in a situation to capitalize on a turnover and convert a layup. He continued to do the same thing at 12:37.

As the buzzer sounded, Davis was remarkable throughout his 30 minutes of play, after which he was subbed off. He managed a stat line of 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and an impressive 18 points.

RJ Davis was supported by Armando Bacot's 14 points. Additionally, Cromac Ryan and Seth Trimble contributed 14 and 12 points each as UNC announced their entry to the tournament by sinking 11 three-pointers in the first half to set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

RJ Davis NBA Draft Projection

RJ Davis has been ranked 87th by ESPN in the NBA Draft projections. His current stats have earned him a possible Combine visit. As a small guard, it might be difficult for him in the NBA but he has caught attention due to his shooting skills and an amazing basketball IQ.

In the 2023-24 season, he is averaging 21.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He has a field-goal percentage of 43.2% and an impressive 88.6% free throw percentage.

