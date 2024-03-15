WATCH: ACC mascots make a majestic entrance to the conference tournament as March Madness looms

ACC mascots made a grand entrance to their men’s basketball conference tournament in Washington, D.C. A video surfaced online that showed them emerging from the D.C. metro and waving to the crowd in the subway station. All 14 teams are battling for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title before the true March Madness takes center stage.

The ACC men's basketball tournament began at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. The quarterfinals are on Thursday, with the games getting juicer. But before that, the team mascots took over the D.C. metro to spread the fever.

Here is the video of the ACC mascots in the transit system.

The No.1-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels beat the No. 9-seeded Florida State Seminoles 92-67 in the first quarterfinal. Next up will be the Wake Forest Demon Deacons against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Duke Blue Devils will lock horns with North Carolina State while Virginia will take on Boston College.

The new ACC champion will be crowned on Saturday, one day before Selection Sunday. The champ will get an automatic bid to March Madness while the others will have to wait for the next day to confirm their tickets to the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils are trying to lift the conference title for a record-extending 23rd time.

Fans love the ACC men's basketball mascots taking over D.C. metro amid March Madness wait

The college basketball world fell in love with the video of the ACC mascots at a Washington, D.C., metro station. While some fans called it the spirit of the college basketball tournament, others loved a particular mascot's style.

The last ACC team to win the national title was the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2018-19 season. In total, the conference has 15 national championships, excluding one from Syracuse and two from Louisville before the programs joined the ACC. It remains to be seen if any of the 14 teams can make a run to the big trophy at the end of the March Madness.

