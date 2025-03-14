RJ Davis Stats Tonight - How did the UNC star fare vs Wake Forest? (March 13)

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis had another high-scoring outing for the 2024-2025 season on Thursday, this time in the ACC Tournament. His production propelled the fifth-seeded team to a 68-59 quarterfinal victory over the fourth-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

In 37 minutes, Davis put up a game-high 23 points, with a 5-of-6 mark from the 3-point line and a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe, three rebounds and an assist.

Davis did not have much to contribute for the Hubert Davis-coached squad to start the game, as he only saw himself coral a couple of rebounds and get a turnover. As a result, the Tar Heels saw themselves fall to as much as a 14-3 hole towards the midway mark of the first half, and Davis and Co. knew they had to ramp it up.

The fifth-year standout, as UNC was making their comeback in the tail end of the half, found the bottom of the net for his first make with a 3-ball at the 4:34 mark. Davis constantly drove inside then right after, resulting in several free throws. With this, the game quickly became a back-and-forth affair as Wake Forest struggled to stay afloat, resulting in UNC's first lead to end the half, at 33-31.

To open the second half, Davis immediately got his lone assist. The senior doubled down on North Carolina's momentum as he nailed back-to-back 3-pointers.

Heading into the halfway point of the second half, the Tar Heels were holding a tight edge over the Demon Deacons, at 49-48.

As the latter minutes of the second half rolled on, Davis turned up his scoring, again finding himself on the charity stripe while continuing to knock it down from deep. Slowly but surely, UNC started to pull away, fending off any comeback attempt in the 68-59 victory.

Here are RJ Davis' stats for the win on Thursday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF RJ Davis 37 23 3 1 0 0 5-9 5-6 8-8 1 2

RJ Davis named second-team All-ACC

As RJ Davis goes through his fifth and final collegiate basketball season, he is going out with a bang as he became the third all-time leading scorer in ACC history recently. With his efforts, he was named to this year's All-ACC second team.

Davis has averaged a team-high 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest for the UNC Tar Heels. Their conference tournament semifinal matchup against the first-seeded Duke Blue Devils, their longtime rivals, is slated for Friday in the same venue.

