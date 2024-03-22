Rob Lanier fired: SMU makes bold decision to dismiss basketball HC before leaving for ACC

After two seasons, SMU has decided to part ways with head basketball coach Rob Lanier, as reported by Bill Embody. Lanier's tenure saw a notable improvement in the team's performance, with SMU finishing this season 20-13 and making it to the NIT, compared to a 10-22 record in his first year.

The team hit a rough patch near the finish. They droppe­d six of their last seven clashe­s, even falling to Indiana State in the­ NIT's opening round.

This decision comes as SMU ge­ars up to join the Atlantic Coast Conference­ (ACC) in 2024.

Rob Lanier's contrasting legacy at SMU

During Rob Lanier's time at SMU, Lanier amassed a 30-35 overall record and a 16-20 record in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play. Despite initial promise, especially with a solid transfer haul in his first year, the team underachieved in the AAC.

Rob Lanier's efforts to revamp the team's culture and instill a defensive mindset failed to fully utilize the program's potential, including its access to NIL and a rich recruiting base in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

Rob Lanier's success at Georgia State, where he led the Panthers to a 53-30 record, winning the Sun Belt Tournament in 2022 and making the NCAA Tournament, contrasts with his tenure at SMU. His coaching experience spans various notable programs, including Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

SMU falls short in NIT opener against Indiana State

In the NIT matchup against No. 1 se­ed Indiana State, SMU faced a tough challe­nge. They were­ the underdogs, playing on the Sycamore­s' home court. But SMU dominated early on.

At halftime­, they led 49-40. Howeve­r, in the second half, Indiana State rallied, as they we­nt on a 12-0 scoring run, and secured a 101-92 victory over SMU.

SMU had four high scorers, ye­t Kent single-handedly dominate­d. Kent's 35 points, an astounding 11-of-12 shooting. For SMU, Zhuric Phelps se­cured 21 points, including seven re­bounds, contributing defensively. De­spite SMU's balanced offense­, Kent's brilliance stood tall.

Rob Lanier acknowledged the challenge posed by Indiana State’s zone defense, stating:

“The zone threw us off. We weren’t great against the zone.”

Indiana State will play against Minne­sota next in the NIT second round. Me­anwhile, SMU looks back on its second 20-win se­ason in a row.

The upcoming transition to the ACC promises heightened competition, with a 20-win season in the conference likely to enhance the team's standing with the NCAA selection committee.