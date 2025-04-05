Rori Harmon reveals Vic Schaefer’s secret profession before Texas HC job

The Texas Longhorns, led by standout Rori Harmon, have all their focus on winning a national championship. On Monday, March 31, as the No. 1 seed of Birmingham Regional 3, the Longhorns defeated the second seed in the TCU Horned Frogs, 58-47, for their Elite Eight matchup, advancing closer to their goal in this year's March Madness.
With the Vic Schaefer-coached team making an impressive run in the hotly contested 2025 national tournament, the Longhorns have solidified their status as one of the top programs in the country. Their rise can be attributed to several factors such as surging talent, a more efficient game plan and a growing winning culture collectively.
The final factor, perhaps, is what bodes the most for the squad, as Harmon and Schafer, being the leaders of the Longhorns, have seen tremendous development in their bond. On Friday, April 4, Harmon revealed on their media availability what her coach's prior job was, presumably a secret, before assuming leadership of the program's coaching staff.
"He used to be an umpire, and he loved doing it. And, he decided to take that route of becoming a coach which, I like that route," she shared.
Before taking on the role of head coach for the Longhorns, Schaefer had an eight-year stint with the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2012 to 2020. He then went to Texas shortly after in which he may have had a quick stint as an umpire, presumably for baseball, before heading back to becoming a college basketball coach.
Since taking charge, Schaefer has guided the program to consistently winning seasons, ensuring a spot in the national tournament each year. Securing a national title berth in this year's March Madness could solidify his legacy in the program's history.
Schaefer, Harmon and the rest of the Longhorns now set their sights on the defending national champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks, as their NCAA Final Four opponent on Friday, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Vic Schaefer was a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's College Basketball Coach of the Year award
For his efforts in the 2024-2025 season, Vic Schaefer was recently named a semifinalist for this year's Naismith Women's Basketball Coach of the Year award. While he didn't win, there's no doubt that he has led his team to a successful campaign thus far.
The Texas Longhorns recently made it all the way in conference play and win their first ever SEC regular season championship with a dominant 35-3 overall record, including a stellar 15-1 performance during conference play.
