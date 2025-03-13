Rutgers HC confirms Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey set to declare for NBA draft following double OT loss to USC in Big 10 tournament

Rutgers stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper could not stop the Scarlet Knights from crashing out of the first round of the Big Ten tournament. On Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights were beaten 97–89 in overtime by the USC Trojans in what was likely Bailey and Harper's last game in college basketball ahead of the 2025 NBA draft where they're projected to be high first-round picks in various mock drafts.

During his postgame news conference, Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell revealed Bailey and Harper's NBA futures while highlighting his pleasure at coaching them.

"The year that they had, breaking every freshman scoring record in Rutgers basketball which is unbelievable," Pikiell said. (10:00) "Especially in this league as competitive as it is and they didn't play every game. They were injured, they missed games. So, if they played every game, those records would be untouchable and they both did it together. They've been great kids to coach, great families.

The work, the hours that those two put into it. I only wish I had another year or two with them. Fortunately, their best basketball is ahead of them, too. They learned a lot this year, they grew a lot. They saw every kind of defense you could imagine. The two were fantastic and they're gonna be fantastic pros."

NBA GM compares Ace Bailey & Dylan Harper to NBA star

During an ESPN interview with unnamed NBA scouts and general managers, one GM compared Rutgers Scarlet Knights aces Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey to NBA star James Harden due to their shared qualities.

"[Harper is] a little bit unique because he's so versatile and there's so much depth to his game," the general manager said. "James [Harden] was a bit more projectably athletic. Dylan is stronger, but his game is power-based. The advantage he gains is through his strength and mass. James had that, too, but he was also quick-twitch athletic and could change directions and speeds."

Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are No. 2 and No. 3 respectively on ESPN's Top 100 player rankings and could be the first set of teammates to be drafted in the top five of the same draft since NBA stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were picked in the top five of the 2019 draft.

Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is widely viewed as the best player in the class of 2025 ahead of the Rutgers' duo and has been projected to be the No. 1 pick come draft night.

