Rutgers standout Ace Bailey makes appearances at FIFA Club World Cup, New York Mets game amid NBA draft slide buzz

Rutgers star Ace Bailey is making the most of the offseason ahead of this year's NBA draft on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Bailey threw the first pitch at the New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves game at Citi Field in New York.

About an hour after Rutgers posted an Instagram video of Bailey throwing the first pitch ahead of Tuesday's MLB contest, the draft prospect flaunted his football skills on Instagram.

Bailey uploaded a video of himself scoring a few goals while attending a FIFA Club World Cup event via Instagram. He also received a customized No. 25 jersey with his name on the back.

Bailey played just one season with Rutgers before opting to enter the NBA draft. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the pro league.

Ace Bailey's draft stock has reportedly been sliding in recent weeks

Rutgers star Ace Bailey - Source: Getty

According to reports, Ace Bailey's draft stock has been sliding. The Rutgers star was initially considered the No.2 pick, behind Duke's Cooper Flagg. However, Bailey has been projected to be taken by the Washington Wizards with the No. 6 pick.

Many feel that the most obvious reason that Bailey's draft stock is falling is that he refused to participate in the typical pre-draft process. It has led to teams questioning his maturity and professionalism.

More recently, Bailey was scheduled to have a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are picking third. However, he cancelled on the workout just before the date he was supposed to meet with the franchise.

On Tuesday, Bailey was asked why he cancelled his workout with the 76ers.

"I'm just blessed to be in this position I am right now. That's all. Take it day-by-day." Bailey said. "I'm focused on basketball."

In his lone season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 30 appearances. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the third-team All-Big Ten.

