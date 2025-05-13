Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams reacts as Raiders sign WR Key’Shawn Smith 

Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams gave a shout-out to Key'Shawn Smith on Instagram on Monday after the latter secured an NFL deal. The Las Vegas Raiders signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, moving him closer to achieving his dream of playing in the NFL.

Williams shared a post from a Raiders fan account announcing Smith's Las Vegas move on his Instagram story. He used emojis for his reaction to Smith's signing, putting a drop of blood and a black heart on his story, which he shared with his more than 3.3 million Instagram followers.

Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams reacted to Key'Shawn Smith signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on his Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@mikey

Key'Shawn Smith played five seasons in the NCAA before turning professional. He started his college football career at Miami (FL), amassing 662 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first three seasons with the Hurricanes.

He entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season and joined the SMU Mustangs. The senior wide receiver played 14 games in his first year at SMU, recording 392 receiving yards and three touchdowns with the Mustangs. He returned to SMU in 2024 to use his final year of eligibility, racking up 527 receiving yards and five touchdowns through 14 games.

NFL teams passed on Smith in this year's draft but an opportunity has emerged with Las Vegas signing him as an undrafted free agent. He could now earn a spot on Las Vegas' squad if he makes quite an impression during the Raiders' offseason activities this summer.

Mikey Williams transfers to Sacramento State after UCF stint

Mikey Williams followed Key'Shawn Smith's example and also entered the transfer portal after his 2024-25 NCAA season ended. He wanted a fresh start after spending just one season with the UCF Knights.

UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams (#1) during the second half of their NCAA basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats on January 11, 2025, at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Getty

Williams, who transferred to Sacramento State, failed to live up to expectations during his freshman year. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 boards and 0.7 assists through 18 games. He only started five games under UCF coach Johnny Dawkins.

Williams got his offense going late in the season, averaging 8.8 ppg in his last six appearances for UCF. He scored in double figures thrice during that period, including a pair of 14-point performances against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Iowa State Cyclones.

