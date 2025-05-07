Sac State commit Mikey Williams opens up about off-court life

It's not all basketball for Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams. He opened up about his off-court life during a recent interview with Tom Weingarten at Overtime, which premiered on its YouTube channel on Saturday.
Weingarten asked Williams if he had any crazy fishing stories that he had ever gone through. The former UCF Knights star had shared in previous chats his love for fishing and he didn't disappoint with his answer, telling Weingarten his encounter with one of the fiercest animals on the planet.
"Oh, I caught a shark," Williams replied (Timestamp 14:13). "Yeah. It took me like 45 minutes. I'm reeling it in. We couldn't even bring it. We just had to cut the line, though, because we brought it all the way. But we can't do anything with it, so I had to cut the line."
Tom Weingarten then asked Mikey Williams about his music and if it is something that he really wants to do. Weingarten brought up the question as he noticed Williams putting music out recently and trying to promote it.
"I think it started just getting stuff off my chest," Williams replied (Timestamp 15:14). "I think my talent with the music kind of surprised me. So I do want to start dropping stuff because I think I got some good messages, you know what I’m saying."
“I feel like you can hear it a lot through my music. I want to drop a few songs. I don’t want to take it like super serious just because I understand that people have a certain image of me. So I ain’t trying to really like have them drag it or nothing like that."
How Mikey Williams fared at UCF to start his college basketball career
Mikey Williams recently grabbed the headlines when he decided to join general manager Shaquille O'Neal and coach Mike Bibby at Sacramento State. Williams joined the Hornets via the transfer portal after spending just one season with the UCF Knights.
Williams moved to Sacramento State after making just five starts under UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. He played 18 games during his freshman year, averaging 5.1 points on 37.1% field-goal shooting. He showed glimpses of his offensive talent in the latter stages of the 2024-25 season, scoring in double figures in three of his last six outings for UCF.
