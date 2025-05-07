Sac State commit Mikey Williams opens up about off-court life

It's not all basketball for Sacramento State commit Mikey Williams. He opened up about his off-court life during a recent interview with Tom Weingarten at Overtime, which premiered on its YouTube channel on Saturday.

Ad

Weingarten asked Williams if he had any crazy fishing stories that he had ever gone through. The former UCF Knights star had shared in previous chats his love for fishing and he didn't disappoint with his answer, telling Weingarten his encounter with one of the fiercest animals on the planet.

Ad

Trending

"Oh, I caught a shark," Williams replied (Timestamp 14:13). "Yeah. It took me like 45 minutes. I'm reeling it in. We couldn't even bring it. We just had to cut the line, though, because we brought it all the way. But we can't do anything with it, so I had to cut the line."

Tom Weingarten then asked Mikey Williams about his music and if it is something that he really wants to do. Weingarten brought up the question as he noticed Williams putting music out recently and trying to promote it.

Ad

"I think it started just getting stuff off my chest," Williams replied (Timestamp 15:14). "I think my talent with the music kind of surprised me. So I do want to start dropping stuff because I think I got some good messages, you know what I’m saying."

“I feel like you can hear it a lot through my music. I want to drop a few songs. I don’t want to take it like super serious just because I understand that people have a certain image of me. So I ain’t trying to really like have them drag it or nothing like that."

Ad

How Mikey Williams fared at UCF to start his college basketball career

Mikey Williams recently grabbed the headlines when he decided to join general manager Shaquille O'Neal and coach Mike Bibby at Sacramento State. Williams joined the Hornets via the transfer portal after spending just one season with the UCF Knights.

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (#3) defends the dribble of UCF Knights guard Mikey Williams (#1) during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Photo: Imagn

Williams moved to Sacramento State after making just five starts under UCF coach Johnny Dawkins. He played 18 games during his freshman year, averaging 5.1 points on 37.1% field-goal shooting. He showed glimpses of his offensive talent in the latter stages of the 2024-25 season, scoring in double figures in three of his last six outings for UCF.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here