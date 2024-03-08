San Diego State vs Boise State injury report and predictions, March 8: Latest on RJ Keene and more

On Friday night, the Mountain West Conference will see the Boise State Broncos travel to Viejas Arena to take on the No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs. The injury reports for both programs are pretty clean, but some injuries might affect the game.

San Diego State vs. Boise State injury report

RJ Keene, Boise State

Sophomore guard RJ Keene finds his stride as he recovers from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last season. He has played 21 regular-season games, averaging 1.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 9.8 minutes.

Keene is shooting 34.1% from the field, 18.2% from beyond the arc and 55.6% from the charity stripe.

While his struggles this season have not affected the Broncos, getting him going in time for the postseason will be critical.

Who will win tonight, San Diego State or Boise State?

These two programs have been doing well as they fight for seeding in the West Coast Conference tournament. A win for the Aztecs would place them above the Broncos. Despite the two teams having a similar production, San Diego State is a 7.5-point home favorite, moving a full point from where this game opened.

These teams are neck-and-neck in terms of shooting from the 3-point line. San Diego State is 126th in shooting in college basketball, with 34.8%, while Boise State is 124th in the NCAA, shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. The Broncos have the size to limit forward Jaedon LeDee's play.

This game should be close. Expect the Boise State Broncos to cover the spread here.

