Sarah Strong weighs in on UConn's quest for back-to-back championships next season

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong has been ramping up her efforts this offseason after a successful freshman year. On April 6, the Huskies defeated the defending national champions, South Carolina Gamecocks, in the 2025 NCAA title game, 82-59, to win their first national chip in nine years.
During an interview with Alex Sherman on CNBC Television on Thursday, alongside her mother and Boston Celtics executive, Allison Feaster, Strong was asked about what she feels towards UConn's current roster in their vie for back-to-back national championships.
"I mean, I would say so, if you do just keep working hard. I mean, I feel like anything's possible. I mean, yeah, we're all, we all want it really bad. So, I mean, I feel like we're just gonna work hard and try to do that," Strong said. (16:55)
It was a successful 2024-2025 campaign for Geno Auriemma's squad, as they finished with an overall record of 37-3, with an undefeated 18-0 run during this year's Big East conference play where they also won the regular season championship and the conference tournament title.
Allison Feaster is grateful for women's players who paved the way for Sarah Strong to be great
Sarah Strong's mother, Allison Feaster, was asked about her thoughts on the emerging landscape of women's basketball and how that culture has led her daughter to be great. Feaster agreed with the mention of Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers as a huge factor.
"Yeah, no doubt. We're super fortunate to even have had, you know, watched her alongside Paige, who was definitely going to be one of the all time greats in women's basketball. But, they're very well deserving, like women have put in the work for many, many, many years, and have paved the way for this generation now," she explained. (17:36)
"I couldn't be more excited about where it's going, and for her and all the women coming after her," Feaster concluded.
In her first year of college basketball in the 2024-2025 season, Sarah Strong was one of the best rookies in all of the sport. She averaged stellar numbers of 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest for the UConn Huskies, along with garnering several individual accolades.
