Scout weighs in on Geno Auriemma's future at UConn, predicts HC's retirement will come after "Maya Moore 2.0" graduates

When will Geno Auriemma retire? That question has been on the minds of UConn fans after the Huskies ended their NCAA title drought last month. Basketball scout EJ Arrow weighed in on Auriemma's future in the latest episode of the Big East Energy podcast.

Host Mark Zanetto brought up the topic before the end of his interview, asking Arrow if recruits have been talking about Auriemma's possible retirement and if that's affecting their decision-making when it comes to committing to UConn.

"That’s been some chatter. I’ve heard lately — not amongst recruits, but amongst everyone else," Arrow said (18:59). "I don’t think they’re thinking of that, to be honest.

"I think UConn is UConn, and of course, Geno has everything to do with that. I believe UConn will still be UConn after he’s gone. I don’t think that changes."

Arrow believes Geno Auriemma won't be leaving UConn anytime soon, and that's because of Sarah Strong.

"So no, I don’t think they’re worried about that or looking into that at all. However, I don’t think he leaves before Sarah Strong graduates. I don’t think he leaves before Maya Moore 2.0 graduates."

The sky is the limit for Strong, who has three years of eligibility remaining in her college basketball career. She posted impressive numbers in her freshman season with the Huskies, averaging 16.4 points through 40 games. She also led UConn in rebounding, steals and blocked shots in her first year in Storrs.

How Sarah Strong fared under Geno Auriemma at UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews UConn forward Sarah Strong (21) after the Huskies defeated South Carolina in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Imagn

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies entered this year's March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the Regional 4 bracket after finishing the regular season and the Big East Tournament with a 31-3 slate.

Sarah Strong impressed in her NCAA Tournament debut against Arkansas State, posting a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. She also had five assists and five blocks in UConn's 103-34 victory.

Sarah Strong stepped up for Geno Auriemma in the second round, amassing 15 points, seven boards, five dimes, three steals and two blocks in UConn's 91-57 win over South Dakota State. She followed that up with a double-double in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma, collecting 11 points and 11 boards in UConn's 82-59 win.

Strong wasn't going to be denied in the Elite Eight, amassing 22 points and 17 boards in UConn's 78-64 win over USC. She also wreaked havoc against UCLA in the Final Four, scoring 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting. Strong saved the best for last in the national championship game against South Carolina, racking up 24 points and 15 rebounds in UConn's 82-59 win.

