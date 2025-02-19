“Set up that Cooper Flagg-AJ Dybantsa matchup next year”: Hoops fans hyped as Duke freshman hints toward delaying possible $400 million NBA contract

Cooper Flagg's popularity as a basketball player has grown rapidly. He created history as a freshman at Nokomis Regional High School where he was named the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

After that, he moved to Monteverde Academy where he continued to excel and his team had a perfect 34-0 record under his leadership.

Flagg, a freshman at Duke University right now, has been a key player for them. With an average of 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, he is the main contributor to the Blue Devils's success, as they are currently No. 1 in the ACC. He is also projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

In an unexpected change of events, he stated in an interview with The Athletic that he would like to play another season at Duke. This could potentially delay a significant NBA contract that is estimated to be worth up to $400 million.

"S*it, I want to come back next year," Flagg said.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement over Flagg's potential return.

"Yes sir. Set up that Cooper Flagg-AJ Dybantsa matchup next year. Bring back superstars to NCAA," a fan stated.

"Doubt he is coming back but thanks for exciting me," another fan said.

"Do it," another simply encouraged.

However, some of them remained skeptical.

"He ain't coming back lol," a fan said.

"If you believe this, I'm Duke's top recruit next year," another fan joked.

"This is not happening," another fan stated.

These mixed reactions highlight the suspense and uncertainty surrounding Flagg's future decisions.

The youngster has had a large impact, not only on the court but on the broader basketball community. There is a high chance that his decision-making process will be influenced by financial considerations.

However, NBA teams have taken notice of his performances. Supporters of the Brooklyn Nets, for example, have talked about how the program might position itself to get him.

Cooper Flagg reacts to brother Ace facing UNC commit Isaiah Davis

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

In addition to excelling in his own career, Cooper Flagg is closely monitoring his brother, Ace Flagg, who plays for Greensboro Day School.

Ace's squad eliminated Davidson Day in the semifinals of the North Carolina private school tournament on Tuesday. They won 45-39 over the team of UNC commit Isaiah Davis.

Slam_HS, a basketball media site, posted game footage that showed Ace and Davis in action, to which Flagg reacted on Instagram.

"A boogie," Flagg wrote.

Both Cooper and Ace attended Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine, to brush up their basketball skills. It seems both the brothers have been blessed with sporting talent.

