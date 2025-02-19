"We all know Nets are tanking for Cooper Flagg" - NBA fans react to veteran F Bojan Bogdanovic suffering season-ending injury

The likely No. 1 pick of this year's NBA draft is Duke standout Cooper Flagg, who won't turn 19 until December. One of the teams that has a shot at landing the first pick is the Brooklyn Nets, who recently received some bad news regarding Bojan Bogdanovic.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Bogdanovic is set to undergo foot surgery that will prevent him from playing this season. He has not suited up for the Nets since they acquired him from the New York Knicks last summer. He underwent left foot and left wrist surgery in the offseason.

The Croatian forward's wrist has fully healed, but his left foot seems to be causing problems. It's unclear if he'll be undergoing a second surgery on the same foot, though it won't be surprising if it will be. He's also turning 36 years old in April, so it's a long road to recovery for the veteran.

NBA fans reacted to the news, with some fans wishing him well, while others pointed out the Brooklyn Nets' alleged plans to tank for Cooper Flagg. The Nets are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 20-34.

"Damn. Prayers for Bojan, but we all know Nets are tanking for Cooper Flagg so they are likely fine with this news," a fan tweeted.

"That's too bad for Bojan. But, this looks like a badly managed situation with surgery nearly "one year" after the initial injury," one fan claimed.

"Bro prolly stubbed his toe. The tank in full swing," another fan remarked.

Bojan Bogdanovic has an expiring contract, so the Brooklyn Nets could waive him or let it run out at the end of the season. With Bogdanovic's age and recent injury history, his chances of getting back to an NBA roster just went down.

"He said call me if you guys get Coop," a fan wrote.

"Why did it take almost 10 months to find out he needs another surgery?" one fan asked.

"We will see if we continue tanking or the play-in," another fan commented.

Bogdanovic began his NBA career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014. He has since played for the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

Cooper Flagg teases potential return to Duke for sophomore year

Cooper Flagg teases potential return at Duke for sophomore year. (Photo: IMAGN)

In an interview with The Athletic, Cooper Flagg shockingly said that he's open to returning to Duke for his sophomore season. Flagg has an NIL deal reportedly worth $4.8 million, so money is not going to be an issue if he comes back to Durham instead of going pro.

Front Office Sports reported that if Flagg decides to stay at Duke, he could miss out on a potential $400 million payday. If he lives up to the hype, he's going to be worth it for whichever team drafts him. However, the situation with teams such as the Washington Wizards is less than ideal for his development.

