  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 2-word reaction as 4x WNBA champ extends support for JuJu Watkins

Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 2-word reaction as 4x WNBA champ extends support for JuJu Watkins

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Mar 26, 2025 18:06 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL injury that ended her NCAA Tournament title quest for USC women's basketball. Following news of her injury, WNBA legend Tina Thompson showed her support for the Trojans' sophomore guard through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Ad
"The COMEBACK will be greater than the initial attack! Don’t you worry about her! SHE is built waaaaaaaay different! 🤎 you JuJu!" She wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thompson's followers dropped their comments, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter and Florida women's basketball player Me'arah O'Neal, who wrote:

"Fasho fasho!"
Me&#039;arah O&#039;Neal drops a comment on WNBA&#039;s Tina Thompson&#039;s IG post. Image @iamtinathompson
Me'arah O'Neal drops a comment on WNBA's Tina Thompson's IG post. Image @iamtinathompson

Thompson played at USC between 1993 to 1997. She became the No. 1 pick in the 1997 WNBA draft, selected by the Houston Comets. With Houston, Thompson won four consecutive WNBA titles (in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000). She also won two Olympic gold medals and made nine WNBA All-Star Game appearances.

Ad

Thompson served as the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball team from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, she was hired as a team scout for the Portland Trail Blazers. The WNBA legend was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

JuJu Watkins suffers season-ending injury

USC women's basketball suffered a major blow as one of college basketball's brightest stars, JuJu Watkins, suffered a season-ending knee injury just five minutes into the Trojans’ 96-59 victory over Mississippi State on Monday. Watkins fell hard on the floor between two defenders and howled in pain. Trainers rushed to her side, and she was carried off the court.

Ad

ESPN on Tuesday confirmed that the sophomore star tore her ACL and will undergo surgery before beginning rehabilitation. Before her injury, Watkins scored three free throws, one rebound and two assists.

"I'd be lying if I told you that I wasn't rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying," Trojans head coach Lindsey Gottlieb told ESPN. "This is a human game and so I obviously tried my best to be what I need to be for the team, but internally it's a lot."

Watkins made a tremendous impact to USC this season, helping the program transform into one of the favorite NCAA Tournament title contenders. Averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game, Watkins made history as the fastest basketball player to reach 1000 points. She also helped the Trojans secure 30 wins this season, firmly putting her as a strong contender for the national Player of the Year this season.

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी