Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 2-word reaction as 4x WNBA champ extends support for JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins suffered an ACL injury that ended her NCAA Tournament title quest for USC women's basketball. Following news of her injury, WNBA legend Tina Thompson showed her support for the Trojans' sophomore guard through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The COMEBACK will be greater than the initial attack! Don’t you worry about her! SHE is built waaaaaaaay different! 🤎 you JuJu!" She wrote.

Thompson's followers dropped their comments, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's daughter and Florida women's basketball player Me'arah O'Neal, who wrote:

"Fasho fasho!"

Me'arah O'Neal drops a comment on WNBA's Tina Thompson's IG post. Image @iamtinathompson

Thompson played at USC between 1993 to 1997. She became the No. 1 pick in the 1997 WNBA draft, selected by the Houston Comets. With Houston, Thompson won four consecutive WNBA titles (in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000). She also won two Olympic gold medals and made nine WNBA All-Star Game appearances.

Thompson served as the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball team from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, she was hired as a team scout for the Portland Trail Blazers. The WNBA legend was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

JuJu Watkins suffers season-ending injury

USC women's basketball suffered a major blow as one of college basketball's brightest stars, JuJu Watkins, suffered a season-ending knee injury just five minutes into the Trojans’ 96-59 victory over Mississippi State on Monday. Watkins fell hard on the floor between two defenders and howled in pain. Trainers rushed to her side, and she was carried off the court.

ESPN on Tuesday confirmed that the sophomore star tore her ACL and will undergo surgery before beginning rehabilitation. Before her injury, Watkins scored three free throws, one rebound and two assists.

"I'd be lying if I told you that I wasn't rattled seeing JuJu on the floor crying," Trojans head coach Lindsey Gottlieb told ESPN. "This is a human game and so I obviously tried my best to be what I need to be for the team, but internally it's a lot."

Watkins made a tremendous impact to USC this season, helping the program transform into one of the favorite NCAA Tournament title contenders. Averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game, Watkins made history as the fastest basketball player to reach 1000 points. She also helped the Trojans secure 30 wins this season, firmly putting her as a strong contender for the national Player of the Year this season.

