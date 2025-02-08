Shaq's daughter Me'arah O'Neal drops 3-word reaction after posing in cool outfit

Florida star Me'arah O'Neal posted snaps of herself in a cool outfit on her Instagram on Friday. Shaquille O'Neal's daughter wore a white shirt featuring a large Travis Scott face on it and a yellow Gallery Dept. cap.

O'Neal prioritized comfort with her clothing, wearing joggers and sneakers to complete her outfit. She proudly showed her latest style, dropping a three-word reaction to one of the photos she posted on her Instagram story.

Me'arah O'Neal shared her cool outfit on her Instagram story on Friday. Source: Instagram/@mearahoneal_

"Calm luh fit," O'Neal wrote.

Me'Arah O'Neal enjoyed quality time with her Florida teammates off the court. She was seen hanging out with Ra Shaya Kyle and Alexia Gassett, with the trio posing for the cameras on Florida women's basketball team's Instagram page.

However, things haven't been good for the Florida Gators on the court lately. They have lost five of their last six games, and now have an even 12-12 record. They have struggled in conference play, losing seven of their 10 games against SEC opponents this season.

Me'arah O'Neal struggles in Florida's loss to Alabama

Florida's latest defeat came against No. 23 Alabama on Thursday night, with the Crimson Tide recording an 84-66 victory at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators had no answer for Aaliyah Nye, who drained a career-high nine 3-pointers, with all her points coming from beyond the arc.

Florida Gators guard Me'Arah O'Neal (8) attempts a three-point shot against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Photo: Imagn

It didn't help the Gators that Me'arah O'Neal had a scoreless performance. She missed her lone field goal attempt, a two-point jumper with 5:41 remaining in the second quarter. She saw limited action, playing just four minutes in the loss.

It was a disappointing performance from O'Neal, despite scoring a career-high 19 points in Florida's previous game against Arkansas, where she shot 6-for-7 from the field, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point area.

This was the fifth time this season that O'Neal failed to score a single point for Florida. The freshman guard also had scoreless outings against Miami, James Madison, Clemson and LSU. O'Neal is averaging 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists through 22 games this season.

