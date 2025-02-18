  • home icon
  • Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal reacts to sister Me'Arah O'Neal's black & white snaps on IG

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:00 GMT
Shaqir O
Shaqir O'Neal and sister Me'Arah O'Neal (Image Source: Imagn)

Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal showed his support for his sister, Me'Arah, as she shared a series of black and white photos on Instagram. The Florida A&M star expressed his admiration with a comment in the post.

In the collection of images, Me'Arah, a freshman guard for the Florida Gators, can be seen posing in various settings — outdoors near a tree, in front of a wall and at an airport — while most of the photos were taken on the court.

Shaqir O'Neal, who's also a basketball player for Florida A&M University, reacted with a single emoji. He left an infinity symbol emoji (♾️), indicating his endless support and adoration for his sister.

Amirah O'Neal, his other sister, also showed love in the comments, dropping a princess emoji.

Shaqir and Amirah commented on Me&#039;arah&#039; IG
Shaqir and Amirah commented on Me'arah' IG

Me'Arah, who joined the Gators for the 2024-25 season, is the youngest of Shaq's six children. The retired NBA star has three daughters — Amirah, Taahirah and Me'Arah — and three sons — Shareef, Shaqir and Myles.

The 6-foot-4 guard for the Gators is averaging 5.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. She made headlines for scoring a career-high 19 points and four rebounds in a win over Arkansas on Feb. 3.

Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal records his first career double-double in Alcorn State win

It was a big night for Shaqir O'Neal on Monday, as he recorded his first career double-double while leading his Florida A&M to victory over the Alcorn State Braves. At Lawson Center, O’Neal posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Rattlers' 85-76 win.

The 6-foot-8 junior forward, who transferred from Texas Southern ahead of this season, has been a consistent contributor for FAMU, averaging 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He shot 5-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

The game against Alcorn was only his 12th start of the season and second in FAMU's last nine games. After a horrible outing in the previous matchup against Jackson State, where he went scoreless on 0-of-1 shooting and grabbed just one rebound, Shaqir O'Neal responded with an impressive all-around performance.

Shaquille O'Neal's son is hoping to have a breakout season as the Rattlers push to finish strong in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They are 9-4 in SWAC play and tied with Jackson State for the third place.

Florida travels to Alabama for the weekend to face both Alabama-based SWAC programs, the Hornets and the Bulldogs, in a crucial stretch of games.

Edited by Bhargav
